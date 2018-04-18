What's Keeping Grocery Execs Up at Night – and How They are Responding: Annual Report

Keeping up with advancements in technology (ranked ninth last year) and online sales ranked third and fourth, respectively – understandably, considering Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market and the accelerated pace at which technology is taking over all aspects of retailing, from shopping to checkout to delivery to the supply chain. Industry statesman Fred Morganthall, the now retired executive who led southeastern grocery chain Harris Teeter through its merger with The Kroger Co., recently told an audience at Western Michigan University’s Food Marketing Conference that retailers should be redirecting brick-and-mortar cap ex budgets to online. “If you don’t do that, I don’t think there’s a future,” Morganthall remarked.

But it’s clear that nearly every issue related to being a relevant retailer in today’s climate is constantly on the minds of grocery executives.