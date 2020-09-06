Southeastern Grocers Braces for Hurricane Season

As Tropical Depression Cristobal heads inland, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is encouraging its customers to prepare for an active hurricane season in the Atlantic. The grocer has published a safety checklist including a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food, extra batteries, first-aid kits and more.

The SEG Gives Foundation has also committed $250,000 to disaster relief in anticipation of an active season to ensure the American Red Cross is set up for success and able to provide aid when needed.

"Our communities have had to brave through many challenges throughout 2020, and we understand that our associates, our customers and our neighbors have undergone an immense amount of adversity," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. "We realize now more than ever that we are indeed, stronger together. With experts predicting an above average storm season, it is crucial to take the necessary precautions to prepare accordingly for more challenges ahead. Southeastern Grocers will continue to be there for our communities and provide a shopping experience our customers can always count on."

Three storms have already impacted areas throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and the Carolinas this year, but forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are estimating 13 to 19 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

In 2019, SEG — with its customers, associates and vendor partners — donated more than $675,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts.

"The 2020 Hurricane Season is shaping up to be one of our busiest in recent history. As a Disaster Responder Member, Southeastern Grocers’ support helps us to be most ready when our communities are least ready," said Gerald Thomas, American Red Cross Regional CEO, North Florida Region. "We can’t thank them enough for being great partners for almost 70 years. Our communities are safer and stronger because of their support."

The parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.