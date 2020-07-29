Southeastern Grocers, Coca-Cola Team to ‘Share a Meal’

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) and its SEG Gives Foundation have launched the Share a Meal program in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. The in-store campaign enables customers feed needy families by purchasing a participating meal.

To mark the Share a Meal partnership while combating summer hunger, the foundation will donate more than $100,000 to Feeding Americathrough its network of food banks. Further, the grocer is asking shoppers to round up their total grocery bill at checkout to benefit the hunger relief agency amid the current national coin shortage.

Through Dec. 31, customers can buy a Share a Meal combo at any Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie deli department. For each purchase of participating deli items and participating Coca-Cola products, 10 cents, the equivalent of one meal, will go to Feeding America food banks throughout SEG’s seven-state market area. The program offers deli meal combinations, among them rotisserie chicken, mixed eight-piece baked chicken or mixed eight-piece fried chicken, purchased with Coca-Cola products such as Gold Peak Tea or Smartwater.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers. “We are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Co. on the Share a Meal program to aid Feeding America in the ongoing fight against hunger. Our customers will now proudly be able to have a meal donated on their behalf with each participating purchase. We are stronger together, and we appreciate our customers who help us spread kindness throughout our communities.”

“Our partnership with Southeastern Grocers and Feeding America demonstrates Coca-Cola’s commitment to act on our purpose to make a difference, while supporting our valued customers,” noted Pam Stewart, SVP, national retail sales at Atlanta-based Coca-Cola. “Through the Share a Meal program, we are working together to help fight food insecurity, which is especially critical in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

According to Chicago-based Feeding America, although food insecurity is an ongoing issue that affects one in six families across the Southeast, this year, more than 54 million people may face hunger because of work furloughs and industry layoffs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – an estimated 46% rise from the 37 million people who experienced food insecurity before the public health crisis.

“As a result of the pandemic, food banks across the country have seen an increase in need for food assistance,” observed Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “At the same time, the charitable food system has faced hosts of challenges, including a decline in food donations, volunteers and other resources. Feeding America is grateful to Southeastern Grocers and The Coca-Cola Company for their support and commitment to helping our neighbors in need.”

Earlier this month, SEG rolled out the Positive Change Round Up Campaign to help minimize the impact of the nationwide coin shortage while also providing support to people in need, with all spare change donated going to Feeding America.

The parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in in North America.