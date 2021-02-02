Black History Month Comes to Life at Target

Target is celebrating Black History Month in a major way in 2021.

The retailer plans to celebrate Black voices, heritage, ingenuity and creativity with its biggest Black History Month collection ever, including hundreds of items from Black designers and businesses.

The retailer will feature marketing, merchandise, content and events to inspire shoppers and team members to build a thriving legacy for Black success — showing Black creators and entrepreneurs, products and brands.

The Black History Month collection is just one piece of Target’s Black Beyond Measure campaign, a platform focused on celebrating Black life every day of the year as part of the company's commitment to support and uplift the Black community. Now in its sixth year, this exclusive collection features apparel, accessories and more made by and for the Black community.

Target’s 2021 Black History Month campaign includes:

A robust marketing campaign and storytelling content — Target is leveraging its Black History Month online platform and paid media campaign to further empower the voices they aim to uplift. During Black History Month, Target's creative campaign and storytelling is focused on the important role Black economic vitality has on overall well-being (mind, body, soul).

An exclusive Black History Month product assortment available online and in-stores — This year's collection includes apparel for the whole family, toys, entertainment, stationary, beauty, home and gifting and accessories.

Designs from rising art students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) — Target selected three art students who participated in an HBCU Design Challenge and is featuring their artistic designs on products included in this year's Black History Month collection.

Showcasing Black creators and brands, as well as business leaders — From the overarching creative for Black History Month and the Black Beyond Measure campaign to content and the product assortment featured in stores and online, this campaign was created for and developed by Black creators whose goal was to demonstrate how Target is an enabler of Black Joy.

How Target is celebrating with its employees — Target's African American Business Council planned a series of events for its team throughout the month.

Target has been at the forefront of racial equity efforts in the grocery industry since the social unrest that gripped the nation last year.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on PG's list.