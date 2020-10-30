Target Commits $1M to National Racial Equity Initiative

Target is ramping up its work to advance racial equity by pledging $1 million to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) new National Racial Equity Initiative.

With work specifically in areas such as education, economic opportunity and law enforcement, the new pledge aligns with the goals outlined within Target’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) committee’s Civic Engagement and Public Policy area of focus.

“As our Racial Equity Action and Change committee works to create lasting change for Black team members, guests and communities, we are listening, learning and co-creating solutions with the Black community and leaders around the country,” said Laysha Ward, EVP and chief external engagement officer at Target. “The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice (NREI) will apply data, research and analysis to advance civic engagement and policies. Together, we’ll work to address systemic racism, ensuring that this moment is a sustained movement with meaningful outcomes.”

Over the next few years, the NREI will focus specifically on areas like education, economic opportunity and law enforcement — all of which closely aligns with the work that Target’s REACH committee is driving through its civic engagement and public policy efforts. And along with the funding, Target's team will offer the Washington, D.C.-based CBCF its perspective and counsel as the work takes shape. The initiative will also help to establish social justice scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Target has been at the forefront of racial equity efforts in the grocery industry since the social unrest that gripped the nation earlier this year.

Among other food retailers, The Kroger Co. recently released a new diversity plan. Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) plan features both immediate and longer-term steps developed in collaboration with associates and leaders to accelerate and promote greater change in the workplace and in the communities that the organization serves.

"As America's grocer, Kroger is driven to bring Americans together as an employer, grocery provider and community partner, representing Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Over the last several months, we've listened closely to our half a million associates and countless communities across the nation. It's never been clearer that our collective energy is necessary to achieve true and lasting equality.”

Kroger's plan features five focus areas: Create More Inclusive Culture, Develop Diverse Talent, Advance Diverse Partnerships, Advance Equitable Communities, and Deeply Listen and Report Progress.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on PG's list.