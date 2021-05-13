Southeastern Grocers Adds ‘rewards Boosters’ to Loyalty Program

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has launched “rewards Boosters,” a new way for customers to save with personalized offers delivered as game-like challenges. The feature is available via the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie app.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we believe in connecting with our customers on a personal level, whether that is in our stores or through our digital platforms,” noted Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. “We work hard to anticipate and listen to the needs and desires of our customers and associates, and their shopping habits tell us that saving money on groceries is a top priority as they continue to spend more time cooking at home. With the new rewards Boosters addition to our highly rated rewards loyalty program, our customers now have the opportunity to earn more rewards toward savings on the products they buy most while experiencing a truly personalized shopping experience in our stores.”

To participate in this latest enhancement to the grocer’s rewards loyalty program, customers activate offers within the apps, complete the offer challenge, and then receive the reward. Each offer will be available only for a limited time and will change based on the challenge.

Current rewards members will automatically get personalized “rewards Boosters” offers to activate as well as the program’s current Mystery Bonus and Deal of the Week offers. New members will receive rewards Boosters when they sign up for the loyalty program, with offers growing more personalized over time. New and existing customers not currently enrolled in the loyalty program can join by downloading the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie rewards app in the app store.

In related news, to help elevate its digital coupon experience, SEG recently tapped marketing technology company Eagle Eye Solutions and Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly News America Marketing) to deliver highly relevant digital offers to its shoppers based on their preferences and behaviors.

Jacksonville, Florida-based SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.