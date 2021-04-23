How Southeastern Grocers Plans to Fight Food Waste

Southeastern Grocers is looking to save millions of pounds of food waste from ending up in landfills by rolling out a new initiative with Date Check Pro to all stores.

The company says it plans to roll out Date Check Pro to the entire company footprint or Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores. Date Check Pro is a software solution that arms retailers with control over expiring products, driving efficiency and ensuring the freshest shopping experience possible. Southeastern Grocers originally piloted Date Check Pro in three of their locations in 2019 and expanded to an additional nine stores in 2020. Rollout to the remaining stores was completed in April.

“Fighting food waste is at the heart of everything we do with Date Check Pro,” said Andrew Hoeft, CEO of Pinpoint Software. “As a partner, we are committed that each food retailer’s desired outcome is achieved, from ROI to pounds of food kept out of landfills. Our partnership with Southeastern Grocers will prevent millions of additional pounds of food waste annually.”



According to the company, a key deciding factor in expanding the partnership was the sustainability benefit of Date Check Pro. Investment in this software allows grocery retailers to drastically reduce food waste.

“By using Date Check Pro, we’re able to provide our customers with the freshest possible products. In the event product doesn’t sell, we partner with our local food banks to donate to those in need, keeping food in our communities and out of landfills,” said Jennifer Short, VP of store support, Southeastern Grocers.



Southeastern Grocers joins The Kroger Co., Stop & Shop and other grocery retailers stepping up efforts to reduce food waste.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.