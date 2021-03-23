Southeastern Grocers Advances Personalization Efforts for Digital Coupons

While the pandemic has transformed many consumers into online grocery shoppers, the challenge for many grocers is how to improve the traditional coupon model that consumers love into a valuable digital experience.

To help elevate the digital coupon experience at Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), marketing technology company Eagle Eye Solutions has partnered with Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly News America Marketing) to deliver highly relevant digital offers to its shoppers based on their preferences and behaviors.

"Our goal is to provide the best possible value for our customers by sharing curated promotions and offers through the channels they use most often," said Adam Kirk, SVP of marketing at Jacksonville, Florida-based SEG, one of one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States.

Neptune Retail Solutions is an omni-solutions retail platform that leverages its first-, second- and third-party sales data to identify and target relevant offers and promotions to a brand's most profitable shoppers. In partnership with SEG, those offers will be further personalized through Eagle Eye.

Historically, SEG has processed more than 50 million digital coupons per year. That number will increase dramatically with the new process, yielding more than 200 million combined digital offers, coupons and recommendation variations each month when fully integrated.

With the Eagle Eye AIR platform as the centralized hub for synchronizing and delivering personalized offers and digital coupons, SEG can monetize customer data, drive more value to shoppers, and increase both footfall and offer conversions.

In addition to driving revenue, the personalized digital coupon experience builds brand loyalty. Promotions are automatically loaded to card directly into customers' SEG Rewards loyalty accounts and are redeemable at checkout.

Integrating Neptune Retail Solutions is the third phase in SEG's digital transformation. It started when the retailer teamed up with Eagle Eye and POS receipt-marketing technology company Ecrebo Inc. to provide shoppers with relevant coupons printed on each receipt at checkout in July 2020. This was followed by a collaboration with dunnhumby for customer data analysis and recommendations in September 2020 to achieve a deeper understanding of SEG banner customers' behaviors and preferences.

"The customer connection ecosystem we are building to meet Southeastern Grocers' retail vision relies on a unified collaboration with our partners; Neptune Retail Solutions is the ideal partner to help us accomplish this next stage," said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, which is based in Guildford, U.K. "By providing a steady stream of high-value, relevant offers from reputable CPG brands, Neptune enables us to create combinations of coupons and offers that will drive customers into SEG stores, increasing sales lift and customer engagement."

Eagle Eye's current customer base in North America includes Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Esso.

"We are proud that through our partnership with Southeastern Grocers and Eagle Eye, Neptune's industry-leading CPG network is able to deliver even more value to SEG and its customers by continuing to innovate and drive profitable growth in this shopper-first era," said Bill Redmond, CEO of Neptune Retail Solutions, which is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Neptune Retail Solutions has in-store marketing media options in more than 47,000 stores in the United States and Canada. Some of the retailers Neptune has worked with include CVS Health, Dollar General, The Kroger Co., Safeway Inc. and Walgreens Co.

SEG is also bolstering its commitment to include a broader range of diverse suppliers with a new program that will identify and boost sourcing from grocery, general merchandise, and/or beauty and personal care product suppliers that are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are disadvantaged, disabled, LGBTQ+, military veterans, minorities and/or women.

The parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG has grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.