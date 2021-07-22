Southeastern Grocers Expands Telehealth Offerings

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is getting a new healthcare partner, bringing on Bonum Health to provide telemedicine services to patients across its Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más banners. A subsidiary of health services IT company TRxADE Health, Inc., Bonum Health will also provide Winn-Dixie customers direct access to prescription discount savings as high as 80% through its mobile health services app.

Such assistance comes at a crucial time for many consumers who have lost insurance or face challenges accessing health care during the pandemic and amid economy uncertainty. According to information provided by TRxADE Health, the uninsured totals represent an average of 21% of all consumers across Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana — states that Winn-Dixie serves.

“Our strategic partnership with Bonum Health provides a fully integrated, deeply discounted and a patient-ready digital healthcare solution that gives eligible customers access to a board-certified medical provider,” said Gayle Shields, VP of pharmacy for Southeastern Grocers. “Bonum Health will help us diversify our in-store and community digital healthcare services as we offer deeply discounted telemedicine, with a combined prescription savings program designed into the same platform.”

Bonum Health’s app and prescriber program is comprised of more than 600 board-certified medical providers. Patients can interact with the healthcare professionals through telehealth consultations and also receive important information on health and wellness topics.

“In working with Winn-Dixie, we plan on driving a seamless, deeply discounted and easily accessible digital health and wellness strategy. Our healthcare platform, medical providers, proprietary AI tools and resources not only offer fast and easy access to ‘live’ virtual interactions with board-certified medical providers, but Winn-Dixie patients can also receive up to 80% savings on prescriptions,” remarked Ashton Maaraba, president of Land O Lakes, Fla.-based Bonum Health.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.