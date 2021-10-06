Southeastern Grocers in Hiring Mode across 5 States

Add Southeastern Grocers, Inc. to the list of food retailers on a hiring blitz. The parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery banners announced that it seeking full- and part-time associates for all departments in the five states in which it operates.

In its outreach to potential hires, the company shared stories from longtime employees who have worked their way up through the organization to leadership roles. The benefits of advancement, as well as other tangible benefits like 401K matching, associate discounts, paid time off, health benefits and involvement in diverse resource groups and charity causes, were underscored by the company’s human resources leader.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to being and developing Reliable, Empathetic, Accountable Leaders — or R.E.A.L. — and as a result, we have cultivated a strong sense of trust and transparency between associates and leadership,” Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and chief people officer.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.