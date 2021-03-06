Southeastern Grocers Tells Shoppers to Start Prepping Hurricane Kits Now

On the same day that experts at Colorado State University added an additional named storm to their prediction for an above-average hurricane season, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. began encouraging shoppers to start preparations now by stocking up on items like water, non-perishable food, batteries, first aid kits and other household and personal care goods.

Earlier this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center projected an active hurricane season, which typically begins in early June and extends through late November. Southeastern Grocers is advising shoppers at its Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners to get ready by reviewing the safety checklist from the American Red Cross, buying recommend supplies in store or online and downloading the stores’ pharmacy apps to manage their prescription orders for an adequate supply.

In addition to helping customers gear up, Southeastern Grocers is doing some preparation of its own: The SEG Give Foundation is committing $250,000 to disaster relief to help American Red Cross provide quick aid to communities when needed. Last year, SEG Gives Foundation donated more than $613,000 to the American Red Cross. The retailer also provided more than 241,000 bottles of water and more than 320,000 pounds of ice to local communities in need after Hurricane Sally, which hit in the middle of the already-challenging pandemic.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to being there for our local communities before, during and after the storm. With more than 95 years of experience serving customers in the Southeast, we have seen first-hand the dangers and damage a hurricane can bring,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “We are committed to helping our communities prepare and encourage our customers and associates to make plans and take action now, because we know being prepared is the best defense.”

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.