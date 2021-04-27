Southeastern Grocers Donates Nearly $462K to Regional Children’s Hospitals

Eight children’s hospitals in the nation’s Southeast region will be getting a boost from a nearly half-million-dollar donation from Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG).

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company started a community donation program in late March to benefit several regional children’s hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. Among other ways to contribute, shoppers could give by rounding up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar. The program across Winn-Dixie, Harvey’s Supermarket and Fresco y Más stores raised $461,900, collected among shoppers, associates and the retail organization.

SEG has supported pediatric facilities in the past, donating more than $260,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children in Jefferson, Louisiana. In 2020, the food retailer and its SEG Gives Foundation gave $8.25 million to a variety of community and charitable organizations.

“We are tremendously proud to be part of a community of associates, customers and partners that care passionately about our neighbors in need. It is because of their kindness and generosity that we are able to support our local children’s hospitals with a donation that will truly make a difference and offer hope to families going through trying times,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO. “Through this donation, we continue to build stronger, healthier communities, together.”

Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.