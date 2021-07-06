SpartanNash Adds Telemedicine Services

On the heels of the pandemic era and the greater use of virtual appointments, SpartanNash Co. is teaming up with Land O' Lakes, Fla.-based Bonum Health to offer telemedicine services. Pharmacy customers at SpartanNash banners can use Bonum Health’s mobile app and website to connect with healthcare providers and receive fast, reliable medical advice for everyday care and non-emergency conditions.

“The SpartanNash partnership with Bonum Health promotes equitable access to U.S. Board-Certified providers and allows any guest who may be uninsured, under-insured or simply looking for cost savings with immediate, high-quality care,” explained Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of SpartanNash.

The telemedicine service is available via an $11 yearly subscription that covers one adult and any household dependent under the age of 18. One-time visits for a $29 fee are also available. For added convenience, any needed medications are prescribed directly to SpartanNash’s pharmacy for customer pickup.

SpartanNash operates 86 pharmacies in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The retailer's core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 154 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket.