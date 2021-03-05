SpartanNash Strengthens Finance Team

Rona Caswell has joined SpartanNash as VP, internal audit, to help drive the success of the annual internal audit plan, oversee compliance with company financial standards and lead enterprise risk-management plans.

Prior to joining SpartanNash, Caswell was VP, global internal audit at Perrigo Co. LLC, a role she had held since 2014. She also held assurance roles at BDO USA, LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Caswell earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University and is a certified public accountant.

"Rona is an experienced finance and audit executive who excels in cross-functional collaboration and building high-performing teams,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “We are excited to welcome her to the family and tap into her experience with internal audit transformation and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance as we continue to drive operational excellence at SpartanNash.”

Sarbanes-Oxley compliance helps to protect investors from fraudulent accounting activities by corporations.

Caswell will report jointly to the SpartanNash board of directors audit committee and CFO Jason Monaco, who recently succeeded Mark Shamber in the position on March 22. Monaco's prior experience includes a stint as CFO of Dallas-based Borden Dairy Co.

Caswell and Monaco’s appointments are just a few of the executive shifts made recently at SpartanNash. April alone saw three key executive appointments:

David Petko joined the company as SVP and chief supply chain officer, bringing to his new role 25 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience, including time as SVP of supply chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Masiar Tayebi joined SpartanNash as EVP and chief strategy officer. He comes to the company with more than 20 years of experience, including time as COO of Yummly, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based digital food platform.

Adrienne Chance was appointed VP, communications. Prior to joining SpartanNash, Chance was senior director of corporate communications for Borden Dairy.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 154 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries. Meanwhile, Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 14 on The PG 100.