SpartanNash Expands Leadership Team With New VP of Communications

More roster changes at the top for SpartanNash: Adrienne Chance has been brought on board to lead communications at the organization.

In her new role as VP, communications, Chance will guide and implement the company’s approach to internal and external communications, oversee government and corporate affairs and serve as executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. She has experience in building and bolstering communications functions via recent senior roles in communications at Borden Dairy Co. and Topgolf Entertainment Group.

She will report to president and CEO Tony Sarsam, who has been busy compiling an extensive new leadership team at SpartanNash after being tapped to lead the company last fall.

“Communication plays a critical role in supporting SpartanNash customers, associates and other key stakeholders,” he said in a statement. “Adrienne Chance brings valuable experience leading communications for B2B and B2C high-volume, multi-unit operations across the consumer-packaged goods and food and beverage industries. What’s more, she has extensive experience in fostering culture, driving associate engagement, brand building and leading teams through change.”



SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 154 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.