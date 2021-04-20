Leadership Changes Keep Coming at SpartanNash

If change comes from the top, expect some shifts at SpartanNash, which has seen major rotations in leadership over the past several months.

The latest: Masiar Tayebi joins the Byron Center, Mich.-based company this week as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer tasked with pursuing new growth opportunities and working with senior leadership to identify and resolve business challenges. Tayebi comes to SpartanNash from Whirlpool Corporation, where he served as Global Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development and Chief Executive Officer of Whirlpool’s Yummly online grocery delivery platform.

Other recent appointments seem to indicate SpartanNash’s forward-thinking priorities. Reflecting the growing emphasis on supply chain following industry-wide pandemic-related disruptions, the company named David Petko as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain officer earlier this month. Petko, now responsible for all aspects of SpartanNash’s supply chain management, moved from his most recent position as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers.

As the industry and consumers recover from the pandemic and prioritize health, wellness and sustainability, another new leader is set to tackle challenges and propel SpartanNash into the future. Greg Molloy recently joined SpartanNash from Nestle, taking on the on the job of Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety.

It’s been a particular busy year on the financial side for SpartanNash, which reported a 9.5% lift in consolidated net sales in fiscal year 2020 to $9.35 billion. In March, Jason Monaco started a new role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reporting to President and CEO Tony Sarsam, who was brought on last fall after leaving a CEO role at Borden Dairy. Also this spring, Todd Riksen was promoted to corporate controller, replacing retiring Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer Tammy Hurley.

There have been shakeups on the board of directors as well, with Chairman Dennis Eidson retiring when his term expires in May. Douglas Hacker, the current lead independent director, is expected to succeed Eidson at the helm of the board, where he will work with the largely new corporate leadership group.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 154 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.