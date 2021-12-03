SpartanNash Names New CFO

SpartanNash has a new chief financial officer to guide the company through its future growth plans.

Effective March 22, Jason Monaco will assume the EVP/CFO position from Mark Shamber who will remain with the company through the end of April to assist with a transition. As CFO, Monaco will direct finance, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, internal audit, real estate and risk management. He will report to SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

“We look forward to having Jason join our team,” Sarsam said. “Jason has a proven track record of partnering with cross functional teams and digging deeply into the business to build systems, processes, and teams to develop and drive operational efficiencies. His extensive food distribution expertise at Borden Dairy, coupled with his deep financial background leading multiple global teams with Kimberly Clark, align with SpartanNash’s future growth plans.”

SpartanNash also announced the promotion of Todd Riksen to VP, corporate controller, effective March 14. Riksen is assuming the position as part of the company’s succession plan. Tammy Hurley, VP, finance and chief accounting officer, is retiring on April 23 after 20 years with the company. In his new role, Riksen will oversee the company’s retail, distribution and corporate accounting and financial reporting, SEC reporting, tax compliance and tax planning, financial shared services, and will support the quarterly earnings reports, shareholder calls and required filings.

“As part of our people-first culture, we are grateful for Tammy’s leadership, talent development as well as the succession planning that will enable us to seamlessly make this transition,” Sarsam said. “Todd is a key contributor and we are excited to have him overseeing our accounting group. He is well respected by our executive leadership team, co-workers and customers; and we look forward to his future contributions.”

Monaco most recently served as CFO for Dallas, Texas-based Cornerstone Chemical Co. Monaco also has served as CFO of Dallas-based Borden Dairy and held increasing executive leadership positions with Kimberly-Clark. During his tenure at Borden Dairy, Monaco was responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial and technology related activities of the company. His strategic initiatives drove volume growth and execution of a critical supply chain productivity program resulting in significant cost savings. At Cornerstone Chemical, Monaco guided acquisition integration planning, facilitating 50% sales growth through capacity, fulfillment, customer transition, inventory management, systems integration and organizational design.

Riksen is a certified public accountant and joined the company in April 2018 as director, financial reporting and corporate accounting. Prior to joining SpartanNash, Riksen worked in the assurance practice at Ernst & Young serving publicly traded companies while based in the United States and in the Netherlands. During his time at Ernst & Young, Riksen held roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with his role as assurance senior manager.

The latest executive moves at SpartanNash come after the company promoted Amy McClellan to VP, fresh merchandising and named Greg Molloy as VP, environmental health and safety, earlier this month.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 154 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.