SpartanNash Names VP, Fresh Merch

SpartanNash has promoted Amy McClellan to VP, fresh merchandising, effective March 8. Formerly SVP, retail operations and merchandising at Martin’s Super Markets, McClellan has been division VP, retail for SpartanNash since the company acquired Martin’s in January 2019.

She recently marked her 20-year service anniversary with Martin’s, where she started as a part-time cashier while in high school and rose through the ranks to become communications specialist, market research supervisor, loyalty and marketing programs manager, director of marketing, and VP of sales and marketing.

In her latest role, McClellan will play a major part in developing the long-term vision of fresh product categories for SpartanNash’s 150-plus company-owned stores and 2,100 independent retail locations. She’ll guide the overall product assortment strategy, delivering high-quality products and deploying new solutions to meet and anticipate customers’ evolving needs. McClellan will report to SVP, Merchandising Joe McQuesten.

“At SpartanNash, we are building a people-first culture that is laser-focused on attracting and retaining top talent, developing our associates and creating opportunities for advancement, while ensuring the safety of our family of associates, customers and communities,” noted President and CEO Tony Sarsam, who joined the company last September. “Amy’s growth, expertise and leadership are inspiring to all, and I have no doubt she will excel in taking our fresh offering to new levels.”

McClellan currently sits on the SpartanNash Foundation board of trustees, the Greater South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and the United Fresh Produce Association retail/food service board of directors.

“Amy’s strong leadership in merchandising, market development and strategic growth initiatives will help to grow and expand the fresh merchandising categories at SpartanNash,” said Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 153 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.