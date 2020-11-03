SpartanNash Elevates Retail Chief

SpartanNash has promoted Thomas E. Swanson to EVP and general manager of corporate retail.

Swanson had been SVP/general manager of corporate retail since October 2018. He is responsible for leading the corporate retail business unit for all corporate retail banners and Quick Stop fuel and convenience centers.

He has overseen the transition and integration of more than 20 Martin’s Super Markets into the SpartanNash family of stores.

Swanson has more than 30 years of executive and managerial experience in grocery retailing, including six-plus years (2012-18) as VP of SpartanNash's corporate Retail-West operations.

“On behalf of the executive leadership team and our corporate board of directors, we are excited for Tom’s visionary leadership as he continues to develop and execute strategic plans that continually grow and improve SpartanNash’s corporate retail business. In his new position, he has full P&L responsibility and oversight of SpartanNash’s customer-first initiatives for our corporate retail stores,” said interim President and CEO Dennis Eidson.

Swanson reports directly to Eidson.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 33 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 156 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.