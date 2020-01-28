SpartanNash Names David Sisk President, MDV
David W. Sisk will join SpartanNash as president of the company’s Norfolk, Va.-based MDV military division distributing grocery products to U.S. commissaries, effective Feb. 3, succeeding SpartanNash EVP and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Kathleen Mahoney, who has held that role as well since May 2017. Mahoney will retain her EVP and CLO roles.
As president, MDV, and a SpartanNash SVP, Sisk will develop, implement and achieve the strategic policies, goals and objectives of the military division, among them profit-and-loss accountability and strategy development and implementation to meet desired goals and performance. He will also work with cross-functional teams to continue to drive the success and growth of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Freedom’s Choice and HomeBase private label product offerings, which are exclusively distributed by MDV.
Before coming to SpartanNash, Sisk was president and COO of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based OSC-WEBco, where he oversaw worldwide strategic plans, profit and loss, personnel, and global operations across all military divisions, leading to $2.1 billion in sales across more than 100 retail categories. He also held roles of increasing responsibility during his 30-year tenure with Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, ultimately attaining the position of customer business development manager for the company’s global military division. Sisk was previously chair of the American Logistics Association (ALA) board of directors and received the Washington, D.C.-based ALA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
“David’s extensive experience in the military resale channel and leadership skills provide an excellent foundation for his success with SpartanNash,” noted Dennis Eidson, interim president and CEO. “We look forward to his contributions, and we also are most grateful for Kathy’s continued and selfless leadership and military expertise serving in her dual role for nearly three years and throughout the past 16 years with the company.”
“I have been honored to serve as president, MDV and am proud of what we have accomplished together to serve the military resale channel and, ultimately, our military heroes and their families,” said Mahoney, a Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery honoree in 2012 and 2019. “I am grateful I was given the opportunity to take on this operational role, and now transition this responsibility to David, who is well positioned to continue this important work.”
SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt, and operates 160 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, and Family Fresh Market banners. The company is No. 33 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.