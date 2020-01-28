SpartanNash Names David Sisk President, MDV

David W. Sisk will join SpartanNash as president of the company’s Norfolk, Va.-based MDV military division distributing grocery products to U.S. commissaries, effective Feb. 3, succeeding SpartanNash EVP and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Kathleen Mahoney, who has held that role as well since May 2017. Mahoney will retain her EVP and CLO roles.

As president, MDV, and a SpartanNash SVP, Sisk will develop, implement and achieve the strategic policies, goals and objectives of the military division, among them profit-and-loss accountability and strategy development and implementation to meet desired goals and performance. He will also work with cross-functional teams to continue to drive the success and growth of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Freedom’s Choice and HomeBase private label product offerings, which are exclusively distributed by MDV.

Before coming to SpartanNash, Sisk was president and COO of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based OSC-WEBco, where he oversaw worldwide strategic plans, profit and loss, personnel, and global operations across all military divisions, leading to $2.1 billion in sales across more than 100 retail categories. He also held roles of increasing responsibility during his 30-year tenure with Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, ultimately attaining the position of customer business development manager for the company’s global military division. Sisk was previously chair of the American Logistics Association (ALA) board of directors and received the Washington, D.C.-based ALA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.