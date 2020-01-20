SpartanNash Brings Nutrition, Lifestyle Attributes to the Shelf Edge

SpartanNash has launched its newest initiative, Nutrition Pathways, to help "make the healthy choice the easy choice." The distributor/grocer is now displaying 22 nutrition and lifestyle attributes at the bottom of all shelf tags, so shoppers can quickly and easily identify products that fit their lifestyle and nutrition needs.

Nutrition Pathways is currently at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market,and VG's Grocery locations, with plans to launch by March 2020 at Martin’s Super Markets, Forest Hills Foods, Family Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarket and all other SpartanNash-owned stores.