SpartanNash Brings Nutrition, Lifestyle Attributes to the Shelf Edge
SpartanNash has launched its newest initiative, Nutrition Pathways, to help "make the healthy choice the easy choice." The distributor/grocer is now displaying 22 nutrition and lifestyle attributes at the bottom of all shelf tags, so shoppers can quickly and easily identify products that fit their lifestyle and nutrition needs.
Nutrition Pathways is currently at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market,and VG's Grocery locations, with plans to launch by March 2020 at Martin’s Super Markets, Forest Hills Foods, Family Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarket and all other SpartanNash-owned stores.
“Our customers are looking for healthier choices – but it can be time-consuming to read through Nutrition Facts panels and ingredient lists, and difficult to know exactly what fits into your diet,” said Lori Raya, chief merchandising and marketing executive. “With Nutrition Pathways, we’ve done all the hard work for you, so your shopping trips can be quick, convenient and, most importantly, fit within your lifestyle or wellness journey.”
Nutrition Pathways key attributes ARe:
- Heart healthy
- Five or less ingredients
- High fiber
- Whole grain
- No added sugar
- Low sodium
- Good source protein
- Gluten free
- Nut free
- Lactose free
- Non-dairy
- Free from
- Nothing artificial
- Vegan (plant-based)
- Kosher
- Organic
- Non-GMO
- Sustainable
- Fragrance free
- Hypoallergenic
- Paraben free
- Meat first
SpartanNash regional wellness specialists used industry standards as well as evidence-based nutrition guidelines to create the definition for each Nutrition Pathway. The attributes are all visible on shopthefastlane.com, SpartanNash's online grocery shopping platform that's available at 70 stores in six states.
SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 33 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 156 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.