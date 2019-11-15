SpartanNash Opens New Produce Distribution Center

SpartanNash has invested $10 million in its new 80,000-square-foot Fargo Produce Distribution Center, solely for produce and floral distribution in and around Fargo, N.D. The facility has the capacity for 1,600 items — including 300 organic items — and is meant to provide the freshest and highest-quality items possible.

The inventory will include expanded cut-fruit and -vegetable product lines, and a variety of fresh juices and beverages, dressings, snacks and nuts, and specialty and tropical produce to complement the company's other offerings.

The new facility includes avocado and banana ripening rooms — featuring organic flash sustainable technology for improved shelf life and color consistency — three dedicated temperature zones for optimal product storage, and a large variety of fresh plants and floral available for next-day delivery.

The distribution center will service SpartanNash's corporate-owned retail stores — it has 10 Family Fare and Dan's Supermarket banners in North Dakota — and independent retail customers in surrounding states.

“SpartanNash is committed to delivering best-in-class products throughout our supply chain, and today, that commitment now includes fresher-than-ever produce and floral options for customers serviced out of the state-of-the-art Fargo Produce Distribution Center,” said Walt Lentz, president, food distribution. “This facility highlights our commitment to our customers, independent retailers and the Fargo community as a whole.”

The company also operates a 289,000-square-foot distribution center in Fargo that distributes grocery, meat, dairy and frozen items.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt, and operates 160 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, and Family Fresh Market banners. The company is No. 33 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.