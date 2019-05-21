SpartanNash Rebrands Family Fare Stores

SpartanNash will invest $18.3 million to rebrand its 18 west Michigan Family Fare supermarkets, which will be designed to “keep it real” with a new look and bold, fun personality. The rebrand focuses on five promises: keeping it real local, keeping it real with value beyond price, keeping it real with affordable wellness, keeping it real socially smart, and keeping it real fun and indulgent.

“Keeping it real is a promise to our store guests, that we’re staying true to ourselves and providing a customer experience unlike any other,” explained Dave Staples, SpartanNash president and CEO. “It’s a simple promise, but it really shows what our Family Fare stores are all about … We all want a store to call our own – one that represents our community with pride, reflects our unique preferences, and supports our local growers and suppliers. Our Family Fare stores provide all of this and more – and now with a refreshed look and feel that represents all the ways we’re ‘keeping it real’ in every department of the store.”

The stores will continue to focus on selection, quality and freshness, with the new added elements allowing customers to browse, discover and indulge with new unique offerings, local products and everyday values. The rebrand also comes with a new mission: to be the trusted, go-to neighborhood market that provides real values for real people in real communities.

As part of that mission, the new format is bringing craftsmanship back into the grocery experience, Staples noted: The stores will feature certified butchers cutting meat to order, bakers frying Dohjo doughnuts and baking other products fresh on site, and produce butchers who will cut and dice fruit and vegetables to order.

All of the rebranded stores will also focus on the five promises detailed below:

Local

The stores pledge always to support local farmers, produces, businesses and the community with thousands of local products throughout the store, including fresh produce from local farmers and locally sourced products. Family Fare is also keeping it real local with the company’s commitment to building stronger communities through more than $3 million in financial and product donations, and nearly 60,000 volunteering hours each year, as well as hundreds of diverse career opportunities for associates in every phase of their career.

With value beyond price

The banner will provide low prices on the items shopper buy regularly and offer great weekly deals, including the convenience of Thrill on the Grill and lobster mac and cheese grab-and-go meals and ready-made sides and starters, plus the ability to have all of these items and more shopped by Fast Lane personal shoppers, who know customers' preferences and make it quick and easy for them to grab their groceries with curbside pickup and at-home delivery, all within two hours of placing an order.

With affordable wellness

The stores are committed to always providing affordable choices that fit customers' budget and help them live better, more healthfully and more happily, with low- and no-cost generic medications, and Timely Meds personalized pill punch packs with a four-week supply of medications – including compartments for morning, noon, evening and bedtime – to make taking multiple medications easier and more organized. Family Fare is also keeping it real with affordable wellness, with a Living Well team committed to helping store customers on their wellness journey – whether they're looking for gluten-free, plant-based proteins or natural and organic products – as well as better-for-him and -her products like essential oils and bath bombs, and ways to spoil furry family members with fully stocked pet centers.

Socially smart

Family Fare vows to maintain a commitment to social and environmental consciousness, including brighter, energy-efficient refrigerated cases designed to reduce energy consumption by 20 percent and keep products fresher longer. The banner is also keeping it socially smart with corporate-responsibility commitments to support programs such as Double Up Food Bucks, the Fair Food Pledge and animal welfare, as well as clean, easy-to-read labels and reduced ingredient lists on Our Family and Open Acres items throughout the store.

Fun and indulgent

The chain will always provide forward-thinking, interesting products that reward shoppers' experience with a sense of indulgence and discovery, through new products added to shelves every day, as well as Betty Kaye’s – where smoked meats are prepared on site by expert Family Fare pit masters and paired with special-recipe rubs, sauces and hot sides for a complete take-home, family-style meal – and the Fresh Divide, where store guests can select fruits and vegetables and have produce experts slice, dice, chop or julienne them free while they shop, or choose from hundreds of pre-cut fruits and vegetables, infused water, and cold-pressed juices. Family Fare is also keeping it real fun and indulgent with fresh-made, gourmet popcorn in on-trend flavors, including cheddar gold, candy corn and Midwest mix, and in-store taquerias featuring full-service taco and burrito bars with carnitas, carne asada, chipotle chicken and vegetable rajas, in addition to fresh-made tortillas and tamales.

SpartanNash’s core businesses consist of distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh-food processing. The company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash also operates 158 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. Through its MDV military division, the company is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries. SpartanNash is No. 33 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.