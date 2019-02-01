SpartanNash Completes Martin’s Acquistions, Names New CIO

In other news, the Grand Rapids-based wholesaler also named Arif Dar its new CIO and SVP, effective Jan. 2, 2019. Most recently serving as CIO of Racine, Wisconsin-based SC Johnson and Sons, he succeeds David deS. Couch, who is retiring effective Feb. 2, 2019. Couch was named CIO in 2013 and has been with SpartanNash since 1987.

Dar will be responsible for the development and execution of the enterprise-wide IT strategy, ensuring alignment with SpartanNash’s overall business strategy, and providing strategic direction and oversight for the design, development, operation and support of IT systems and programs. This oversight includes enterprise architecture management, application management, security and risk management, and infrastructure and operations support management while leading the IT team and leveraging technologies to drive and sustain a competitive advantage. Dar will report to SpartanNash’s President and CEO David M. Staples.

“We look forward to having Arif join the company,” noted Staples, “as his record of large scale IT strategic planning and execution combined with his vision, collaborative leadership, supply chain experience and knowledge of the food distribution industry lay the foundation for success at SpartanNash. During his tenure at SC Johnson, Arif’s cross-functional relationships throughout the business, empowering management style and ability to drive operating efficiencies with diverse technologies drove an improved customer experience, cost savings and sales growth.”

In addition to working for SC Johnson, Dar has held executive IT positions at Maple Leaf Foods, Bombardier Transportation, General Motors, Tyco International and General Electric.

One of the country's top grocery wholesalers and distributors, SpartanNash provides products to various independent grocers and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, along with fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash operates 139 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. The company is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.