Ted Adornato to Retire From SpartanNash

Ted Adornato, EVP and general manager, corporate retail at SpartanNash Co., has revealed plans to retire effective Oct. 6. Tom Swanson, currently VP, merchandising and marketing for SpartanNash’s corporate retail, will succeed him.

“Ted’s expertise and leadership during his 15 years with the company have helped make our corporate retail stores more consumer-driven, competitive, and a vital part of our company and the communities we serve,” said David Staples, president and CEO of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash. “On behalf of the board of directors, all of our associates and me personally, I thank Ted for his many contributions and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Swanson has more than three decades of executive and managerial experience in grocery retailing, including six-plus years as VP of SpartanNash’s corporate retail-West operations. He currently oversees marketing and merchandising for the company’s 140 corporate-owned stores, allowing it to maximize its retailing prowess and connect better with its distribution customers.

“Tom’s extensive experience leading our retail grocery business has been, and will continue to be, of great benefit to us as we increasingly invest in strengthening our retail operations,” noted Staples.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. In addition to fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. The company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 140 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a top distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries. The company is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.