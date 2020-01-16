SpartanNash Launches Location Tech for Click-and-Collect Program

SpartanNash has added GPS location technology to Fast Lane, its click-and-collect program, with the aim of offering a seamless online grocery shopping and curbside pickup experience.

The technology, available at SpartanNash’s Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, VG’s and Dan’s Supermarket banners, enables Fast Lane shoppers to accurately calculate a customer’s arrival time for curbside pickup orders, creating a frictionless and personalized experience, and making Fast Lane online shopping and pickup faster than ever.

“This new technology will completely change our customers’ experience with Fast Lane,” asserted SpartanNash VP, Marketing Brian Holt. “Fast Lane already provides exceptional customer service … and our new GPS location technology will only improve the ease and speed of the Fast Lane experience.”

Once a customer has placed a Fast Lane curbside pickup order, they’ll be informed when it’s ready. The customer can then share their location through the banners’ mobile apps or a web browser, letting the Fast Lane shopper know that they’re on route the store, so that their order can be prepared and brought out to their vehicle as soon as they enter the pickup area.

“Fast Lane and our new GPS technology are part of SpartanNash’s commitment to providing our store guests with what they want, when they want it – fast and friendly,” noted Tom Swanson the company’s SVP and general manager, corporate retail. “Fast Lane’s click-and-collect experience is tailored to fit the needs of our on-the-go store guests, while providing quality products at an affordable price.”

Since Fast Lane’s July 2017 rollout, SpartanNash has added various enhancements to the program, among them at-home delivery, the ability to clip digital coupons instantly, and orders ready in as a little as two hours.

Sixty-eight SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin currently offer Fast Lane at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market stores.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 33 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 156 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.