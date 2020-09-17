SpartanNash Adds New Diversity & Inclusion Head

SpartanNash Co. has hired Shaquanda Gordon as VP of human resources, talent and diversity, a newly created position, with the goal of ensuring a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, according to the company.

Gordon will lead the HR, talent, and diversity & inclusion teams responsible for driving a high-performing, inclusive culture for SpartanNash’s family of more than 19,000 associates working throughout the United States. She will report to Yvonne Trupiano, EVP and chief human resources and corporate affairs and communications officer.

Most recently, Gordon was VP, North American human resources at Gordon Food Services (GFS), based, like SpartanNash, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She also has held progressive HR leadership roles at Perrigo, Meijer and Priority Health. In addition, she spent more than 10 years as an adjunct for Davenport University. Gordon is a Certified Diversity Executive (CDE), Professional in Human Resources (PHR), and Society of Human Resources Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

“With over 15 years of HR functional and leadership experience in distribution and retail environments, Shaquanda has the HR experience and executive leadership needed to advance SpartanNash’s internal and external diversity and inclusion initiatives and to drive overall associate engagement as we continue to make SpartanNash a leading distributor of grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges,” said Trupiano. “The combination of the oversight for talent acquisition and development and diversity and inclusion will ensure our commitment to diversity and inclusion is present in all people decisions.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 156 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.