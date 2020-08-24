SpartanNash Brings Contactless Payments to Shoppers

SpartanNash, seeking to keep up safety efforts during the pandemic, has revealed that 155 of its stores in nine states now offer consumers the option to use contactless payments for purchases.

Contactless payment options include tap-to-pay credit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit and Bronco. Such payment methods can add convenience for store guests by increasing the speed to checkout, as well as increased safety and sanitation by reducing the number of touches during the checkout process.

“We are proud to continue to adapt to our ever-changing environment and add additional ways to keep our store guests and associates safe, especially when these updates make shopping at our stores more convenient than ever,” said Lori Raya, SpartanNash EVP and chief merchandising and marketing officer. “Contactless payment is a great option for many of our store guests who are looking to reduce both time and effort when it comes to the checkout process, in addition to our other payment options, including cash, debit, credit and check.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers nationwide have seen an uptick in the use of contactless payment solutions as a safer, faster payment option. With contactless payments, store guests put a smartphone or credit/debit card with the technology near a contactless-enabled device, instead of swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad.

The contactless payment options are available at all Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket locations, as well as Ada Fresh Market, Dillonvale IGA, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, Fresh City market, No Frills, Pick’n Save, SunMart, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, and ValuLand stores throughout the Midwest.

"Providing our store guests with options that fit their shopping preferences – whether that be shopping in-store and using contactless payment or using Fast Lane curbside pickup and at-home delivery – is part of our commitment at SpartanNash,” EVP and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “Our top priority is keeping our store guests and associates safe, and this is another way we can continue to do so during these unprecedented times.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 156 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.