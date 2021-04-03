SpartanNash Appoints VP, Environmental Health and Safety

SpartanNash has named Greg Molloy VP, environmental health and safety, effective March 1. In his new role, Molloy will be responsible for developing and leading strategic initiatives in the areas of health, safety and environmental sustainability to ensure company-wide compliance with all safety and environmental laws and regulations. He will report to EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Yvonne Trupiano.

“One of SpartanNash’s key initiatives in 2021 is improving our associate experience through initiatives related to safety and retention,” noted Tony Sarsam, the company’s president and CEO. “Mr. Molloy’s leadership will be paramount to achieving these goals. As we continue to build a people-first safety culture, his track record of creating comprehensive programs to deliver compliance and safety results and experience, ensuring safety measures and awareness are embedded throughout business processes, will enable and empower our success at SpartanNash.”

Molloy was previously group manager, corporate SH&E (safety, health and environment) for Arlington, Virginia-based Nestlé USA, heading environmental, health and safety programs for more than 70 sites and 9,000 employees. Before that, he was corporate director, risk and EHS (environment, health and safety) for Oakland, California-based Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, building and improving the safety performance of the worlds largest packaged ice cream company, and manager of safety for Minneapolis-based General Mills.

Having earned an MBA in industrial relations from McMaster University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Waterloo, both in Canada, Molloy holds Canadian Registered Safety Professional, Management System Implementation (ISO 14001, OSHAS 18001), Continuous Improvement (TPM), and Ammonia Refrigeration (PSM/RMP) certifications.

Earlier this month, SpartanNash revealed its promotion of Amy McClellan to VP, fresh merchandising.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 154 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.