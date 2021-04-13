C&S Wholesale Supply Chain Vet Heading to SpartanNash

C&S Wholesale Grocers supply chain vet David Petko has been named chief supply chain officer at SpartanNash.

Petko has 25 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience in roles of increasing leadership responsibility, including serving as SVP of supply chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers from 2019 to 2021.

As SVP and chief supply chain officer, Petko will have full responsibility of all aspects of SpartanNash’s supply chain management, including warehousing, forecasting, planning, sourcing, procurement, inventory control, transportation, logistics, engineering, budgets and business plans. He will work with the SpartanNash executive leadership team in developing and executing strategic plans to strengthen relationships with suppliers. Petko also will be responsible for driving efficiencies and cost savings throughout the supply chain and distribution operations, in addition to growing SpartanNash’s national distribution network. Petko will report to SpartanNash’s President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

“David is a results-oriented executive with the energy and passion for challenge and a commitment to enhancing profitability while maintaining a laser focus on customer expectations and building the capabilities of the team,” Sarsam said. “This is in direct alignment with our people-first culture and strategic plan. His proven track record of transformational leadership, improved customer and associate satisfaction and driving top-line sales growth and bottom-line cost savings will be an asset to our organization.”

Petko’s supply chain and distribution logistics experience includes more than 11 years with C&S Wholesale Grocers, culminating with driving operational efficiencies, safety, associate engagement, customer focus and innovative problem solving throughout the supply chain. He also served as regional VP of operations (2014-2019), senior director ES3/D2S (2013-2014), director of operations (2012-2013) and general manager of two facilities (2009-2012). From 2000 to 2006, Petko held several leadership roles with DHL Express, including the development of new state-of-the art hubs, innovative process improvement to drive cost per unit transportation and labor costs, and driving rapid customer growth.

Petko's appointment comes weeks after SpartanNash named a new CFO and a new chairman of the board in March, as well as making other key appointments.

In March, Jason Monaco became the company's new CFO. Douglas Hacker was named chairman of the board. SpartanNash also announced the promotion of Todd Riksen to VP, corporate controller.

Earlier this year the company also promoted Amy McClellan to VP, fresh merchandising and named Greg Molloy as VP, environmental health and safety.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash operates 154 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.