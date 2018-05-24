Douglas Hacker Elected Lead Independent Director for SpartanNash

Douglas Hacker has been named lead independent director by the SpartanNash board of independent directors, succeeding Timothy O’Donovan, who, along with Mickey Foret, retired from the board.

“Doug Hacker is a strong leader who has provided strategic thought leadership for many years. The Board is confident that as lead independent director, he will continue to serve our shareholders with sound judgment and strategic insight,” said Dennis Eidson, chairman of the board.

Hacker has served on the SpartanNash board since 2013, when Spartan Stores merged with Nash Finch, serving as chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee. He previously was on the board of Nash Finch, which he joined in 2005.

Hacker is retired from United Continental Inc., where he served as EVP, strategy; EVP and CFO, as well as in other executive positions.