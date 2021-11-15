Kroger Refreshes Diapers Line as Prices Rise

Comforts, the baby care private brand line from The Kroger Co., has redesigned and enhanced its line of diapers, aiming to bring more value to a category that is seeing a swift increase in pricing.

Inflation and supply chain shortages for the product have prices for diapers reportedly up by $3 or more, and The National Diaper Bank Network said the average family already spends around $80 a month on diapers.

Kroger said it wants to bring some savings to the category by relaunching the Comforts brand with new day or night diapers.

Comforts is rereleasing the new diapers designed with the joy — and messiness — of parenthood in mind, per the company, saying Kroger’s mission behind the relaunch is to curate a trusted choice of quality, affordable and fun items across categories.

The colorful Comforts diapers are said to have low prices compared with national brands, helping to save families more than $1,500 a year — especially as prices increase and supply chains slow.

The reintroduced diapers line and packaging are designed to celebrate families and address pain points like hard-to-read sizes. Additionally, two fun design prints in each size are available and the quality of the products include:

12-hour protection;

Fit and comfort and gentleness for baby's every twist and turn;

FlowChannel system for absorbency, liquid distribution, air flow and long-lasting wet-lock;

Dermatologically tested;

Wetness indicators;

Available in value “Big Deal” cartons.

Also in baby care, Kroger recently announced it would carry items from the Bed Bath & Beyond chain buybuyBaby, utilizing Kroger Ship, the grocer's online marketplace. The marketplace will carry items from the baby store as well as Bed Bath & Beyond’s home good items, especially from its eight newly launched owned brands. Early next year, there are plans to present a small-scale physical store pilot program with the products.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.