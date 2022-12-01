Walmart Shop by Diet Tool Powered by Sifter

Walmart Inc. has tapped “nutrition-as-a-service” platform Sifter SP Inc. to help customers achieve their personal wellness goals while grocery shopping either online and in-store. If a consumer is avoiding dairy, they can toggle on “dairy-none” in the Shop by Diet tool, and then scan the food item they’re interested in, and it will let you know if it’s an appropriate choice.

“Walmart helps people save money so they can live better, which also means living healthier,” noted the retailer. “We want to make it convenient for our customers to find and buy groceries that meet their wellness goals, and we are excited to work with Sifter to launch the one-of-a-kind Shop by Diet tool to make eating better even easier.”

The tool, powered by Sifter’s technology, enables Walmart customers to shop for foods and supplements based on the presence of allergens such as nuts or dairy, in accordance with medical conditions like diabetes and heart disease, and to support lifestyle diets ranging from vegan to keto to kosher. Shoppers can also use the Shop by Diet tool to sort through products based on responsible practices like grass-fed, or identify products that won’t interact with certain medications.

“Partnering with Walmart to support customer wellness is exciting for all of us at Sifter,” said Andrew Parkinson, co-founder of Chicago-based Sifter, who with his brother, Thomas, also founded Peapod and ItemMaster. “Our passion is to make healthy eating easy for everyone and we believe Walmart’s Shop-by-Diet tool will help millions of its customers better manage their health through diet and nutrition.”

The Walmart Shop-by-Diet tool is available online.

Employing a proprietary science-based “sifting” technology with 130-plus diet and nutrition filters, Sifter’s free interactive site enables users to find food products and dietary supplements based on their personal diet needs and preferences. The company’s technology powers retail, brand and health care platforms.

According to Sifter, more than 200 million consumers are following a diet or health-related program, while 85 million shoppers have allergies or food avoidances.

Last September, Walmart rolled out Built for Better, described by Jane Ewing, the company’s SVP, sustainability, as “an online shopping destination that makes it easy for customers to identify and shop for products that are built better – for them and for the planet.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.