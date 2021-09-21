Walmart Introduces ‘Built for Better’ Shopping Destination

Walmart Inc. has rolled out Built for Better, described by Jane Ewing, SVP, sustainability, as “an online shopping destination that makes it easy for customers to identify and shop for products that are built better – for them and for the planet.”

In a recent blog post, Ewing noted that the retailer is “taking the guesswork out for our customers. All they have to do is look on Walmart.com for products deemed ‘Built for Better’ to discover items that meet independent and authoritative standards for promoting personal well-being and reducing our impact on the environment.”

Walmart customers will now be able to find items aligned to two areas of focus:

Built for Better – For You: Icons will highlight more nutritious products or those that meet independent and authoritative standards that recognize products made without specific materials or ingredients customers may wish to avoid. Encompassing meats, fresh produce and everyday essentials such as detergents and cosmetics, Built for Better – For You recognizes several standards regarding personal well-being, among them Great for You, EWG Verified, Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, and made without parabens.

Built for Better – For the Planet: Icons will highlight products designed to help reduce the impact on the planet, with a focus on sustainably sourced and climate-conscious items. Built for Better – For the Planet recognizes 30-plus independent standards focused mainly on such environmental benefits as Energy Star Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified and the Better Cotton Initiative.

Customers are able to learn more about these criteria, along with the organizations that help distinguish products, in a methodology page on Walmart’s website. Customers can shop Built for Better on the site and in the Walmart app, with all of the same pickup and delivery options available. Customers can find additional information on Built for Better and Walmart’s other sustainability efforts, including its commitment to become a regenerative company, on the Live Better Tomorrow page.

“We know ‘live better’ extends beyond saving money, healthy living and sustainability,” wrote Ewing in the blog post. “With Built for Better, we’ve created a framework that can grow over time. As the needs of our communities and customers continue to change, we’ll change right alongside them.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.