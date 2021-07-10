Sifter.shop Introduces RecipeSifter

Sifter.shop, a platform enabling consumers to shop according to their personal health needs, has now launched RecipeSifter, a tool that analyzes recipes to show which ingredients are appropriate for a shopper's diet, and flags any ingredient conflicts. Users can copy any website recipe URL, paste it into the free RecipeSifter toolbar and view each recipe ingredient “sifted” to match the user’s diet. If an ingredient doesn’t match, RecipeSifter lets the user swap ingredients to make it fit their personal diet. RecipeSifter also allows consumers to see and shop for the ingredients.

Grocery e-commerce pioneers Andrew and Thomas Parkinson, founders of Peapod and ItemMaster, launched Sifter.shop earlier this year.

“The key is that Sifter translates a generic ingredient like tomato sauce, to a specific brand and flavor that matches your personal diet profile,” explained Thomas Parkinson, founder and chief product officer of Chicago-based Sifter.shop. “RecipeSifter is designed to be both quick and easy. Plus, each ingredient can be purchased by simply clicking on your favorite retailer.”

Additionally, Sifter.shop is now expanding its Shop by Diet and RecipeSifter technology to all grocers as a “nutrition as service” platform, with the aim of making healthy eating and the concept of Food as Medicine a reality for all grocery shoppers. The free interactive health-and-wellness platform uses a proprietary science-based "sifting" technology with 130-plus diet and nutrition filters to enable users to find food products and dietary supplements based on their personal diet needs and preferences. Its leadership includes registered dietitians, health-and-wellness organizations, major retailers, brands and data providers.

Other platforms to offer shopping by dietary preferences include Shipt and U.K. e-commerce provider Ocado.