Shipt Rolls Out Dietary Preferences Feature

Shipt has released nationwide a new dietary preferences feature on its mobile app and website to better enable customers to discover and buy items in line with their lifestyle and shopping needs.

When customers log into their Shipt accounts, they can click on a dietary preferences banner at the top of the homepage to save their dietary preferences in their Shipt profiles. This permits users to find products that adhere to the Atkins diet, the Keto diet, the Paleo diet, vegan, vegetarian, and more, at more than 100 of Shipt’s grocery partners nationwide. Customers can also choose among such wellness preferences as low-sodium, sugar-free and organic.

“This feature helps customers easily use Shipt while maintaining their lifestyle preferences,” noted Karl Varsanyi, chief experience and product officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt. “We know that Shipt Shoppers are the gateway to personalization, and Shipt’s new dietary preferences feature helps them get to know customers better and make that personalization even stronger.”

As a customer seeks items, Shipt will boost and tag products that match the dietary preferences saved in the customer’s profile, helping to make the process of creating shopping lists fast, easy and accurate. After a shopper claims an order, their dietary preferences are available to them and also come up in product substitution searches, so the most relevant selections can be made during a shop, thereby bolstering the shopper-to-customer connection.

Customers can update their preferences in their Shipt profile at any time.

Recently, U.K.-based online grocer Ocado launched a new functionality on Ocado.com that allows customers to easily shop based on dietary and lifestyle needs. The Food Profile feature is powered by Canadian tech startup Foodmaestro. Other shopping platforms offering the option to purchase items based on dietary needs include San Francisco-based Jupiter and Evanston, Ill.-based Sifter.

No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates more than 1,900 locations and is the parent company of Shipt.