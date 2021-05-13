Grocery Delivery Service Launches Social Shopping Platform

Grocery delivery company Jupiter has launched community-based shopping, which it describes as one of the first grocery social shopping experiences in the industry. The platform now features popular food influencers and recipe creators, social sharing, and more than 2,000 recipes, allowing users to quickly browse recipes, plan meals and, with a single click, add recipe ingredients to their shopping carts.

Households currently spend more than 10 hours per week preparing to feed their families, which includes browsing recipes, planning meals, grocery shopping and cooking. Jupiter aims to cut this time in half. While its grocery delivery service currently serves residents in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company’s social shopping experience is available free to anyone interested in being part of a food community.

“After a year of living through the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become clear that cooking and eating at home has evolved from being a necessity to something that friends and families have bonded over on social media,” noted Chad Munroe, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Jupiter. “We believe that this new food community — which involves sharing sourdough bread triumphs and failures, to discovering recipes that are fun, easy, and appeal to family members of all ages — can help people feed their families more quickly and easily when it’s seamlessly combined with the online grocery shopping experience.”

The platform launch is a broad expansion from the recipe feature Jupiter introduced last year to allow users access and add recipes they can shop and instantly add to their baskets, giving them more options to make meals at home instead of having to depend on expensive meal kits and premade dishes.

Jupiter’s Social Shopping Platform offers offers the following features:

The ability to build and personalize weekly meal plans.

The ability to see what other people are cooking across the country.

Curated recipes from food content creators like Cilantro Parsley and Uncle Mitch Cooks .

. The opportunity to join communities centered on dietary preferences such as keto, Paleo, Whole30, vegan and vegetarian.

The ability to save and add notes to recipes, and to view recipe notes from others.

The ability to review community feedback and rankings on recipes.

The ability to search recipes based on products, ingredients, dietary, preference, content creator, etc.

Access to a massive selection of keto, Paleo, Whole30, vegan, and plant-based recipes.

Additional benefits and conveniences from Jupiter include the “autopilot” feature enabling customers to set their favorite items to reorder automatically, and reliable, recurring weekly delivery times.

Jupiter is a minority-owned grocery delivery company co-founded by a diverse team of Stanford MBA alumni. Its delivery areas in the Bay Area include San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Marin, Walnut Creek, Berkeley, Richmond, Alameda, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Redwood City and Pacifica.