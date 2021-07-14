Sifter.Shop Forms Medical Advisory Board

Sifter.shop, a personalized grocery shopping platform, today has formed a medical advisory board. Comprising medical academics, practitioners and industry leaders who will work with leadership to make sure that Sifter.shop remains at the forefront of evidence-based science and diet trends, the board reinforces the platform’s commitment to solid science, personalization and better health.

The board’s founding members are:

Kathleen Zelman, MPH, RDN, LD

Carina Venter, PhD, RD

Beth Stark, RDN, LDN

Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RDN, CDE, CDN

Christianna Moran, MS, RDN, LDN

Amy Campbell, MS, RDN, LDN, CDCES

“I’m excited to serve as the inaugural chair of our medical advisory board,” said Judy Seybold, Sifter’s chief nutrition officer. “The collective experience and expertise of this newly formed board will help Sifter.shop to continue to deliver meaningful results to consumers seeking to live their best lives.”

Evanston, Ill.-based Sifter.shop focuses on the intersection of personalized nutrition and grocery shopping by matching diets to product selection. By creating a free MyDiet Profile, shoppers find foods from an assortment of more than 100,000 items that fit their special, medical-based, or allergen-free dietary needs. Once products are selected, shoppers can choose one of Sifter.shop’s retail partners for purchase, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Stop & Shop, Giant, and Kroger-owned stores, with many more to be added soon.

Sifter.shop's retail partners include Walmart, Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Stop & Shop, Giant, and Kroger-owned stores, with many more to be added soon.