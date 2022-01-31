Walmart, Quest Diagnostics Enable Consumers to Buy Lab Tests Online

Walmart and Quest Diagnostics will now offer consumer-initiated laboratory testing powered by QuestDirect in collaboration with Walmart. The new solution enables people to take control of their health care and purchase through a consumer-friendly website the same high-quality lab tests ordered by health care providers. This offering builds upon a long-standing relationship between Walmart and Quest to increase access to high-quality health services.

Using the new testing solution, a person can purchase more than 50 different tests, including those for general health, digestive health, allergy, heart health, women’s health and infectious disease.

“Now more than ever, people seek health care that is convenient, individualized and meets them where they are,” noted Steve Rusckowski, chairman, president and CEO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Quest. “While many are too busy or face barriers to engage in in-person doctors’ appointments, others choose to proactively arm themselves with diagnostic insights before engaging with one. Our close relationship with Walmart has allowed us to create a solution that is high quality and accessible. Powered by QuestDirect from Quest Diagnostics, this new solution can broaden access to laboratory testing and health insights, and support for a range of conditions for potentially better outcomes.”

According to Quest's recent "Health Trends" report, the majority of U.S. adults (60%) admitted that they skipped or put off some in-person medical treatments or appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic. By allowing people to buy their laboratory testing 24 hours a day online, they can obtain high-quality health care whenever they need it.

“Walmart is committed to providing its customers broad access to health care services,” said Julie Barber, the retailer’s SVP of health & wellness merchandising. “This new testing solution, which is powered by QuestDirect, from Quest Diagnostics, allows us to build upon this commitment by empowering customers with a new way to take control of their own health and obtain high-quality lab services with the click of the mouse.”

To buy a lab test of their choosing, consumers can visit the website noted above. Each purchase is reviewed and, if appropriate, ordered by a licensed physician. Depending on the test, people will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of Quest’s 2,220 Patient Service Centers across the United States, including locations at select Walmart stores. Appointments are often available that same day, depending on the location. An at-home collection kit with detailed sample collection instructions will be sent to people for certain tests.

Results are usually available within days and can be accessed on MyQuest, a free, secure patient portal that consumers can log into using a smartphone, tablet or desktop, and where they can opt to share their results with a doctor, family or friends. Access to a health care professional for an explanation of test results and prescription treatments, if appropriate, is also part of the service.

Tests ordered through QuestDirect via Walmart’s website are typically considered eligible expenses for flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts (HSA), so customers with such accounts can take advantage of the eligibility. The offering isn’t available in Arizona, Hawaii or Alaska.

