Walmart Rolls Out New Tools, Experience for Business Customers

Walmart’s nonprofit and small- and medium-sized business (SMB) customers are getting new online ordering solutions to help them save money and create efficiencies. Dubbed Walmart Business, the suite of services offers tools tailored to help teams run smoother, have the right items on hand and easily find products to meet their needs.

According to a company blog post from Ashley Hubka, SVP and general manager of Walmart Business, the e-commerce site and experience will help “remove complexity in purchasing, lower costs and give our customers more opportunities to serve their customers and communities.”

[Read more: "Walmart Expands Associate-to-Driver Program Pilot"]

Walmart Business includes a curated assortment of more than 100,000 key products categorized for busy organizational shoppers, including office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, classroom, and facility needs. The service also offers multi-user accounts, as well as shared payment information, order history and purchasing power across teams.

Walmart Business+ memberships are available for $98/year, plus tax, and give users access to additional benefits, including:

Free shipping with no minimums

Free pickup and delivery from store with a $35 minimum order

Two percent rewards on orders of $250 or more

Savings of 5% on eligible items set to subscription

“As we continue to evolve the shopping experience, we are committed to listening to SMB and nonprofit customers to help them address the challenges they face today, and the ever-changing challenges that come with running an organization,” wrote Hubka. “We are excited to help our customers save time, money and hassle.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.