Summer Wine and Beer Review
There are plenty of unofficial drinking holidays to promote. Here’s just a sample of fun summer occasions that merchandising professionals can gain inspiration from:
May 15-21: National American Craft Beer Week – Grocers can use this time to celebrate the more than 500 independent breweries in the U.S.
May 17: Pinot Grigio Day – Grocers can call attention to how pinot grigio is a crisp, fruity, food-friendly white wine that pairs well with seafood dishes.
May 25: National Wine Day – The ideal day to host an in-store wine-tasting event.
May 25: Chardonnay Day –This holiday is a social media event that started slightly over a decade ago, encouraging people across the world to add some chardonnay flavor to their lives.
June 3: National Bubbly Day – Grocers can promote how these sparkling wines are the perfect celebratory drinks.
June 10: National Rosé Day – The quintessential summertime wine, this day is grocers’ opportunity to celebrate all things pink!
July 3: National Independent Beer Run Day – This day is a call for beer lovers across the country to buy craft-made beer ahead of America’s Independence Day.
July 6: Thirsty Thursday – We all know the trendy #ThirstyThursday on social media, but it’s also celebrated on the first Thursday in July every year. This holiday is an ideal way to promote grocers’ wine and beer offerings via their social platforms.
Aug. 3: National IPA Day– This day is observed to raise awareness about one of the most popular types of craft beer in the world: the India pale ale.
Aug. 13: National Prosecco Day – The most-sold sparkler in the U.S. can be promoted as a great way to savor the last few weeks of summer.
Aug. 18: Pinot Noir Day – A fan favorite among wine connoisseurs, pinot noir is one of the most versatile and enjoyed derivatives of wine in the world.
Aug. 31: International Cabernet Day – Did you know researchers studying the effects of taste and food found that the tannins in cabernet act as “scrapers” for fats and proteins that collect on the tongue from consumed food? So let shoppers know that cabernet is scientifically proven to enhance the taste of any fatty and protein-rich food.