Instacart, Roku Pair TV Streaming, Online Grocery Delivery for Marketers

Instacart and Roku have teamed up to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers make TV advertising more relevant and performance-driven across the entire streamer’s journey. A pilot with select partners revealed that consumers who saw the ad on Roku bought more of the advertised products on Instacart.

In a pilot with a personal care brand, 60% of those who bought the brand after seeing its campaign on the Roku platform were new to the brand. Additionally, those who were exposed to a beverage brand’s Roku campaign and were new buyers of the brand had a 70% higher repeat rate than the average new-to-the-beverage-brand buyer on Instacart.

The collaboration brings together viewership data from TV streaming platform Roku and insights from grocery tech company Instacart for marketers to measure whether streamers are buying products on Instacart after seeing an ad on the Roku platform. By matching this data with Roku’s first-party data, marketers can gauge the effect of TV streaming advertising on product sales. The companies intend for the partnership to help accelerate the shift of ad dollars into streaming TV and retail media. Consumer interest in TV streaming is growing: According to NielsenIQ, in July 2022, time spent streaming TV was larger than broadcast or cable for the first time.

“Our goal is to help marketers get more of what they love in TV,” noted Alison Levin, VP of ad revenue and marketing solutions at San Jose, Calif.-based Roku. “Our partnership with Instacart makes it easier to measure actual return-on-advertising spend in e-commerce and meet consumers where they are – streaming TV.”

The new capability, Instacart’s first TV streaming measurement partnership, will offer advertisers consumer purchase insights from its Marketplace, which teams with more than 1,100 retail banners and 80,000-plus stores throughout North America. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – category leaders and emerging brands alike – work with the company to connect directly with consumers online at the point of purchase.

“With Instacart Ads, we’re committed to providing CPG brands the ad products, automation, insights and measurement they need to help them meet their objectives and prove their investment,” said Ali Miller, VP of ads product at San Francisco-based Instacart, which is available to more than 95% of households in the United States and Canada. “We’re proud to partner with America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform, Roku, to give CPG brands even more insights to help them enhance and optimize their campaigns across TV streaming. As we look ahead, we’ll continue to innovate and expand on integrations and insights across every touchpoint of the consumer journey to serve CPGs better.”

The partnership aims to provide innovative full-funnel solutions offering greater accountability in TV streaming. With the addition of Instacart, advertisers can access even more e-commerce data from grocers and drug stores, alcoholic beverages, apparel, beauty, home and office, and pet care products.