Instacart’s New Ads Academy Helps Brands Optimize Campaigns

In an effort to help empower its partners to learn and champion their expertise in Instacart Ads products and capabilities, Instacart has launched Ads Academy. The program covers everything advertisers need to know to engage and inspire consumers on the grocery tech provider’s marketplace.

The content on Ads Academy has been shaped by feedback from more than 20 of Instacart’s agency partners and is now available to all of Instacart’s advertisers. Lessons cover the advantages of different ad formats, how to use Instacart’s self-service portal and more. Users will also learn about:

New ad formats, including shoppable video and display

Ads Manager, including Instacart’s new objective-based framework to achieve specific goals

Automation tools, including daily budgets and optimized bidding

Measurement features, including how to access and download custom insights reports

Participants will take a final exam to become certified as proficient in Instacart Ads.

“We created Instacart’s Ads Academy to help brands, agencies and marketers unlock the potential of their campaigns on Instacart,” said Suzanne Skop, head of agency partnerships at Instacart. “In the past year, Instacart has rapidly evolved our advertising offering to build multiple new formats, measurement capabilities, and opportunities to inspire consumers in new ways as they shop online from their favorite retailers.”

Continued Skop: “We’re so excited to introduce an accessible portal where our partners can stay up to date on the latest tools and formats we offer, and learn how to effectively reach and engage their audiences across Instacart.”

Meanwhile, Instacart introduced new capabilities for retailers last month, with the aims of creating more affordable, personalized experiences for customers and building brand loyalty. Retailers of all sizes can now use Instacart Marketing Solutions to develop marketing campaigns, and new loyalty capabilities give them the ability to let customers sign up for and access savings from the retailers’ loyalty programs directly in the Instacart app.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.