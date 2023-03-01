Instacart Means Business With New Launch

Instacart is getting into another business – namely, Instacart Business. The grocery tech company announced the launch of a new platform aimed at helping businesses – especially small and local businesses – connect with retail vendors in a way that’s tailored for both of their needs.

Instacart Business allows smaller operations like salons, cafes, daycare facilities, legal services firms and tradespeople like plumbers and electricians to order a range of supplies using one source in an efficient, fast way. Users can get started quickly in a few clicks instead of going through different onboarding processes usually required by multiple vendors.

The San Francisco-based company's latest platform helps businesses purchase items from retailers they trust with no monthly minimums or additional contracts. Same-day delivery is available, which helps businesses avoid high delivery fees and cuts down on the need for staff to pick up orders.

Among other features, the platform allows users to create streamlined shopping lists that can be shared with their team. Auto-order capabilities replace cumbersome manual orders, and businesses can choose from different delivery options such as delivery in as little as 30 minutes or discounted no-rush delivery. Business credits are available to certain business customers as well.

Currently, Instacart is partnering with more than 1,100 national, regional and local retail banners to deliver items that business might need. The service is available from more than 80,000 stores across more than 14,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, including stores that regularly work with businesses, like Costco Business Center, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Gordon Food Service.

At Costco Business Center, SVP Rob Parker said that the solution will provide businesses with some relief after a tough few years marked by the pandemic, supply chain, inflation, labor shortages and other issues. “For many business owners, there aren’t enough hours in the day, so they need multiple options to choose what works for them given their schedules,” Parker pointed out. “We’ve always offered the flexibility to shop our selection of business-focused items in person or via local delivery, and with the option to shop from any of our 23 locations via Instacart, business owners can stay at their business, yet, get what they need within hours, and get back to business quickly.”

As it rolls out the new solution, Instacart is also teaming up with national organizations that improve access to diverse small businesses, including U.S. Black Chambers, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Pan Asian American Chambers of Commerce EF, Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and Black Enterprise. The partnership will support diverse businesses as they expand their network and provide access to training and other resources.

More information on the Instacart Business suite is available online.