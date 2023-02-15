New Instacart Features Help Shoppers Earn on Their Terms

Instacart is continuing to show its commitment to its shoppers with two new features that will help them earn money whenever, and however, they want. The grocery technology company says it aims to support its shoppers by making it easier for them to decide how much they work, which batches they take and how far they drive.

The new queued batches feature will give Instacart shoppers the opportunity to accept another batch before completing delivery of their current batch. Once the current batch is completed, shoppers can head directly to the store for their next batch, allowing them to stay as busy as they’d like during their preferred shopping times.

Additionally, the launch of multi-store add-on orders lets shoppers add on separate customer orders from nearby retailers, in addition to the one where they’re currently shopping. According to Instacart, shoppers will receive additional time to complete the entirety of the multi-store batch and be paid for their added time and effort, while also increasing efficiency and eliminating drive time to and from customers’ homes before shopping additional orders.

“Our goal is to create a platform that is as flexible as shoppers need it to be,” said John Adams, VP of shopper and fulfillment product at Instacart. “It’s our priority to help shoppers make the most of their time on the Instacart platform, which is why we’re introducing these new features that increase the amount of time that shoppers can spend earning.”

In November, Instacart unveiled a suite of shopper improvements, including a more organized shopping experience and easier returns and reimbursements.

“We’re introducing these new product updates to provide even more support to shoppers while they shop on the Instacart platform,” Adams said following the rollout. “We’re dedicated to developing important updates that simplify the shopping experience and make earning on our platform as easy as possible."

Instacart has also been busy with its ad business. The company recently hired Tim Castelli to lead its advertising sales team with a focus on developing and deepening its relationships with CPG brands and agencies. Its shoppable TV commercials also launched just in time for the NFL playoffs, marking a first-of-its-kind co-marketing campaign that delivers seamless offsite media integrations and co-branded activations.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.