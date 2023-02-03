Instacart Unveils Shoppable TV Commercials

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for Instacart, the grocery technology company is undertaking a co-marketing campaign that delivers seamless offsite media integrations and co-branded activations. Instacart is working with Anheuser-Busch for the initial rollout, which includes shoppable Michelob Ultra TV ads running during the NFL playoffs.

The TV commercials feature former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, women’s soccer player Alex Morgan and boxer Canelo Álvarez, and include a QR code that seamlessly takes viewers to a Michelob Ultra page on Instacart. Customers can then add Michelob Ultra, Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzers and Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Light Lager to their carts, as well as other game day staples like Tostitos and Frito Lay chips thanks to an additional partnership with PepsiCo.

“We’re taking a digital-first approach to leverage this marquee entertainment moment and offer fans everywhere a seamless brand experience and even faster access to our products,” said Ricardo Marques, VP of marketing for Michelob Ultra.

According to Instacart, its newest co-marketing capability marks a significant investment in enabling CPG brand partners to create truly valuable campaigns. The capability includes seamless integrations from offsite media like social, linear TV and CTV/OTT, and enables co-branded activations across Instacart’s marketplace and marketing channels.

“Over the last year, Instacart’s brand and full-funnel suite of advertising solutions have grown to reflect our maturing business and evolution from a transactional to inspirational experience,” said Instacart CMO Laura Jones. “Partnering with Michelob Ultra for a campaign of this magnitude leverages both of our brands’ equity and expertise to deliver Michelob Ultra directly to football fans’ doorsteps.”

Continued Jones: “Our omnichannel strategy aims to reach millions of consumers across screens and enrich their game day experience without them having to leave their family and friends.”

In addition to the campaign, Instacart is launching a game day pop-up, available in its marketplace and app, which will run through Feb. 12. Consumers can shop from more than 40 brands, including many from the Anheuser-Busch portfolio, as well as PepsiCo beverages, Frito-Lay chips and snacks, spirits from Diageo, Wholly Guacamole, and Digiorno pizzas.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.