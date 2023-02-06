Instacart Launches Scan & Pay for Indie in New York

Instacart’s new Scan & Pay technology has hit the floor at an independent grocer. Shoppers at Foodcellar Market in Long Island City, N.Y., can now use the technology to scan while they shop and check out using their mobile phones.

According to Instacart, Foodcellar Market is the first retailer to fully deploy the solution, which is part of the grocery tech company’s Connected Stores suite of technologies. “Grocers like Foodcellar Market are key to the local communities they serve, and our technology helps them provide a more convenient and delightful experience for their customers,” explained David McIntosh, Instacart’s VP and GM of Connected Stores.

While the technology is geared around speed and convenience, it can also assist inflation-pinched shoppers. “Scan & Pay is helping customers to stay on budget while shopping in-store. Whether it’s one last-minute ingredient or a basket full of items, we’re making it even easier for customers to get what they need, when they need it,” added McIntosh.

Customers at Foodcellar Market can scan the QR code found on a sign at the front of the store to get started. Using the app, they can automatically add items to their digital cart and check out anywhere via their phone. As shoppers leave the store, their QR codes are checked to ensure payment.

Metin Mangut, Foodcellar Market’s co-founder, said that the solution allows the grocer to enhance its overall service. “Our customers have shared their surprise at how easy it is to use Scan & Pay – there's no need to download an app or learn complicated technology. We’ve been really pleased with the early adoption and our store associates love how Scan & Pay reduces stress for them, too,” he remarked.

The retailer and grocery tech company reported that early data shows that the mobile checkout solution is most popular between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and is primarily used for baskets with fewer than 10 items.

The deployment of Scan & Pay reflects Instacart’s widening technologies aimed at improving the shopper experience. Previously, Foodcellar Market worked with Instacart to test AI-powered Caper Carts that are also a part of the Connected Stores platform.

Foodcellar Market, which offers fresh meat and seafood, artisan cheeses, organic produce, hot and cold prepared foods, a salad bar, eat-in café and more, operates two stores in Long Island City. San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.