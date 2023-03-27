Instacart Rolls Out New Marketing Solutions, Expanded Loyalty Programs

Instacart has unveiled new capabilities for retailers, with the aim of creating more affordable, personalized experiences for customers and building brand loyalty.

Now retailers of all sizes can use Instacart Marketing Solutions to develop marketing campaigns that can help boost sales by engaging customers through customized promotions such as a percentage or dollars off select items and “buy one, get one” discounts. Also, Instacart’s new loyalty capabilities give retailers of all sizes the ability to let customers sign up for and access savings from the retailers’ loyalty programs directly in the Instacart app, making the grocery tech provider the first and only marketplace to offer such a solution. According to Instacart, such grocers as Bristol Farms, New Seasons Market and The Save Mart Cos. are already using these capabilities, while The Fresh Market will soon be one of the first retailers to enable loyalty signups directly from the Instacart App. This newest loyalty integration expands on its previous loyalty offering, which allowed customers to link their in-store loyalty accounts to their Instacart app account to access savings.

“We know affordability is top of mind for consumers across the country right now,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at San Francisco-based Instacart. “It’s also top of mind for our retail partners, who are looking for more ways to help their customers save when accessing the groceries and goods they need. With the launch of Instacart Marketing Solutions and our expanded loyalty programs, we’re developing new technology tools that empower retailers of all sizes to create strategic digital campaigns and unique loyalty programs that engage their customers, grow their business and, ultimately, help customers find more savings at checkout.”

Instacart is showcasing these technologies and more this week at Shoptalk.

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos., with more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating approximately 160 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on PG’s list.