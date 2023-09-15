Progressive Grocer Names Best New Products of 2023

Because we’re not only editors, but also enthusiastic shoppers of food and consumables, we look forward eagerly to Progressive Grocer’s annual Editors’ Picks program, where we get to read about some of the most creative products introduced in the grocery channel in the past year. Spanning the entire store, the products that we ultimately chose as this year’s slate of Editors’ Picks provided innovation in spades, as well as a tangible boost to their respective categories, thanks to creative marketing and merchandising tactics.

Among the entries, plant-based items continued to stand out as manufacturers worked to refine offerings in alignment with consumers’ evolving needs. Plant-based cheese in particular has started to come into its own, as evidenced by such stellar submissions as Armored Fresh Almond Milk Cheese Cube, Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese and SimplyV Plant-based Cream Cheese. Boldly flavored snack varieties also made an impressive showing, as illustrated by knockout noshes like Pork King Good Old-Timey Butterscotch Pork Rinds, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights (a celebrity brand founded by the Jonas Brothers), and New Orleans brand Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix in Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard flavors.

Additionally, we editors were once more bowled over by the sheer breadth and creativity of private-brand products, with Albertsons, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, Southeastern Grocers, United Natural Foods Inc. and, of course, Topco Associates all presenting superior items.

Along with the excellence of the products themselves, we were pleased to see how many companies were making definite strides in terms of greater sustainability, whether in sourcing, manufacturing or packaging. Along with generating good press from the likes of us – never a bad thing – such positive moves engender consumer trust and help the planet heal. What could be better than that?

Read on to find out more about the 84 extraordinary products that made the cut as PG’s 2023 Editors’ Picks.

