2023 Editors' Picks Hero Article
09/15/2023

Progressive Grocer Names Best New Products of 2023

This year's Editors' Picks honorees span the entire grocery store
By Progressive Grocer Staff

Because we’re not only editors, but also enthusiastic shoppers of food and consumables, we look forward eagerly to Progressive Grocer’s annual Editors’ Picks program, where we get to read about some of the most creative products introduced in the grocery channel in the past year. Spanning the entire store, the products that we ultimately chose as this year’s slate of Editors’ Picks provided innovation in spades, as well as a tangible boost to their respective categories, thanks to creative marketing and merchandising tactics.

Among the entries, plant-based items continued to stand out as manufacturers worked to refine offerings in alignment with consumers’ evolving needs. Plant-based cheese in particular has started to come into its own, as evidenced by such stellar submissions as Armored Fresh Almond Milk Cheese Cube, Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese and SimplyV Plant-based Cream Cheese. Boldly flavored snack varieties also made an impressive showing, as illustrated by knockout noshes like Pork King Good Old-Timey Butterscotch Pork Rinds, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights (a celebrity brand founded by the Jonas Brothers), and New Orleans brand Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix in Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard flavors.

Additionally, we editors were once more bowled over by the sheer breadth and creativity of private-brand products, with Albertsons, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, Southeastern Grocers, United Natural Foods Inc. and, of course, Topco Associates all presenting superior items.

Along with the excellence of the products themselves, we were pleased to see how many companies were making definite strides in terms of greater sustainability, whether in sourcing, manufacturing or packaging. Along with generating good press from the likes of us – never a bad thing – such positive moves engender consumer trust and help the planet heal. What could be better than that?

Read on to find out more about the 84 extraordinary products that made the cut as PG’s 2023 Editors’ Picks.
 

The Actual Truffle Burger

Actual Veggies The Actual Truffle Burger

Suggested retail price: $8.99 per box of two patties 

The first truffle burger sold at retail, this plant-based product from Actual Veggies is made with real truffle, shiitake mushrooms, black beans, spinach, white quinoa, and other vegetables and legumes, along with natural seasonings and herbs. Consumers can cook the patties on the grill, stovetop or oven, or in an air fryer. Each serving packs 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber, and the burgers are free of the top nine allergens, cholesterol, GMOs and conventional fillers. Early retail fans include The Fresh Market, which featured the product in its monthly magazine, and Heinen’s, which spotlighted the item in its weekly newsletter.

Armored Fresh Almond Milk Cheese Cube-Plain

Armored Fresh Almond Milk Cheese Cube-Plain

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 3.17-ounce package

Made with zero-dairy lactic acid and almond milk, this innovative alt-dairy product from Armored Fresh was formulated by a team of scientists working with a tasting panel of Michelin Star-rated chefs. The product— which looks and tastes like the real deal — stands out at retail, with a compact water-resistant box containing 12 individually wrapped cubes. Following a successful launch at more than 100 New York City-area grocery stores, the cubes are being promoted at trade shows and through billboards, public relations efforts and social media. Distribution is growing as the company works with additional retailers such as Kroger.

Barilla Chickpea Orzo

Barilla Chickpea Orzo

Suggested retail price: $3.49 per 10-ounce box

A rice-shaped pasta made only from chickpeas, this versatile product from a venerable pasta brand can be used in place of traditional semolina flour orzo in both hot and cold dishes. Nutrition is a key selling point, as the product delivers 21 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce serving, without any gluten. Those benefits are called out on the packaging, which is a departure from Barilla’s signature blue box. To support the launch, Barilla worked closely with food media and influencers to net 4.8 million impressions and is executing a national celebrity-based consumer campaign this fall.

BobaBam Strawberry at Home Boba Kit

BobaBam Strawberry at Home Boba Kit 

Suggested retail price: $7.99 per 9.2-ounce package 

There’s an interesting backstory to this product, which was conceived during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when founder and Chairman Bob Yau struggled to find a boba experience for his family. Carving out an essentially new category, the BobaBam kit makes at-home drinks fast and easy, with a taste mirroring the boba shop experience. Users can create Taiwanese boba in about a minute, adding it to beverages that complement the tapioca balls and fresh strawberry purée flavor. The product is vegan, gluten- and nut-free, non-GMO, kosher, and halal, and contains about two-thirds less sugar than similar boba shop drinks.

Bob’s Red Mill “0.0” Flour

Bob’s Red Mill “0.0” Flour

Suggested retail price: $7.79 per 3-pound bag

The secret is out: The trick to pizza crusts with puffy, bubbly edges and pasta with a stretchy texture and soft chew is flour made with a powder-fine grind. Bob’s Red Mill has taken this type of flour, which is commonly found in Italian specialty markets, and brought it to traditional grocery store shelves, where consumers can buy it and bring it home to make a delicate dough for homemade pastas and pizzas. Available in a resealable package, the “0.0” flour is made with fine wheat and contains only a moderate amount of gluten that contributes to its functionality and ease of use.

Brazi Bites Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread

Brazi Bites Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread

Suggested retail price: $7.49 per 11.5-ounce package

All of the seasoning, none of the gluten — that’s a big part of the appeal of this cheddar- and-parmesan bread made with seasoning composed of sesame and poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and salt. It’s a versatile product that can be cooked quickly in an air fryer or an oven for breakfast, a snack or an appetizer. This pick is close to a sure thing, as the company used consumer insights from an interactive social media campaign to bring it to market within months. The launch was then supported by a social media campaign that leveraged the anticipation of the crowd-sourced flavor choice.

Bubbies Ube Mochi Ice Cream

Bubbies Ube Mochi Ice Cream

Suggested retail price range: $5.99-$6.99 per 6-count box

This item reflects trending frozen desserts, with a unique ube (purple yam) flavor and a popular Japanese-style mochi format. The taste and enticing postcard-themed package aren’t the only things that make the ice cream product stand out: It’s a clean-label dairy-based offering that’s rBST-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, kosher, free of major allergens, and made without corn syrup or added colors. The exclusive launch at Sprouts Farmers Market was accompanied by a multichannel approach that included digital sampling, social and print media, shopper marketing programs, and partnerships with key influencers.

Bumble Bee Quick Catch Tuna Bowls  

Bumble Bee Quick Catch Tuna Bowls   

Suggested retail price range: $3.19 per 6-ounce bowl 

Taking the convenience of tuna to the next level, these ready-to-eat meals (complete with a spork!) can be enjoyed hot or cold and come in three varieties:  Mediterranean Pasta with Tomatoes and Green Beans; Teriyaki with Jasmine Rice, Chickpeas and Bell Peppers; and Southwest-Style with Brown Rice, Black Beans and Corn. The product aligns with the popular bowl format and with continuing interest in healthy eating, coming in at 12-15 grams of protein and 210-270 calories per bowl. Bumble Bee emphasizes the sustainability of the product line, noting that the tuna is wild-caught and dolphin-safe. The launch helped propel its category by 21.5% during its introduction phase.

Butterball Hearty Turkey Sausage

Butterball Hearty Turkey Sausage

Suggested retail price: $5.49 per pound

Billed as an alternative to traditional beef and pork products, this bun-length turkey sausage has a similar snap, bite and taste, but contains 70% less fat. Natural hardwood smoke provides the flavor base for the two varieties of Old World Smoked and Polish Style. The pre-cooked links can be prepared on the grill, skillet or microwave in minutes and can be used in one-pan recipes, skillet dishes or pasta meals. Having introduced the product during grilling season with fanfare that included marketing and earned media efforts, Butterball is planning to widen distribution this fall.

Carbone Fine Food Marinara Delicato

Carbone Fine Food Marinara Delicato

Suggested retail price: $8.99 per 24-ounce jar 

How’s this for authentic? Carbone’s latest chef-crafted sauce is made with imported tomatoes hand-picked from the rich volcanic soil in the San Marzano area of Italy, in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. While that part of the story evokes the Old World, the sauce meets contemporary needs, given that it’s made with non-GMO ingredients and zero sugar and is designed for consumers with food sensitivities, including those who are allium intolerant or follow a low-FODMAP diet. Those attributes were highlighted in a launch campaign that included dietary influencers. Subsequently, the product is already the third-strongest flavor in the Carbone portfolio.

Challenge Butter Snack Spread-Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Challenge Butter Snack Spread-Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Suggested retail price: $2.99 per 6.5-ounce container

Developed by Challenge Dairy Products Inc. with ingredients from Lawry’s, this is the only seasoned salt-flavored butter on the market and comes from the first licensing partnership in the butter category. The novel partnership led to a dairy offering that combines freshly churned Challenge Butter with Lawry’s signature blend of salt, herbs and spices, in a package that includes a QR code. Consumers can use the product as a spread, topping or drizzle. A launch campaign with food influencers resulted in more than 10 million views and 650,000 engagements, and the manufacturer supported the introduction with in-store sampling and signage.

Chefs Life Cooking Oil Spray

Chefs Life Cooking  Oil Spray

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 5-ounce bottle 

Founded by chef and restaurateur Brian Malarkey, this product elevates traditional cooking spray. It’s a premium blend of avocado, second-pressed olive, sunflower and grapeseed oils that provides a neutral flavor, with a smoke point that can withstand heat. The clean ingredients are mirrored in the packaging, with a white backdrop and simple design that stand out on shelves. Home cooks can read the “use this for” label to learn what and how to employ the spray. Shoppers can choose from Brown Butter or Original varieties for use in such applications as desserts, pastas and seafood. 

Chocxo Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups

Chocxo Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups

Suggested retail price range: $4.99-$6.99 per 98-gram (about 3.5-ounce) bag

Launched at the beginning of the year, when healthy eating is a top resolution, this product allows consumers to indulge in a sweet treat while minding their sugar intake. The cups are made with organic coconut combined with white chocolate and enrobed in 85% cacao dark chocolate from sustainably sourced beans, with just 80 calories and 3 grams of sugar per serving. Chocxo partners with rePurpose Global to be a Certified Plastic Neutral company. Building on its initial success, the line will soon expand with three additional flavors set to debut during the holiday season.  

Coconut Secret Organic Spicy Coconut Aminos

Coconut Secret Organic Spicy Coconut Aminos

Suggested retail price: $9.49 per 10-ounce bottle 

Reflecting demand for natural products and culinary applications, this Asian-inspired item is made with organic sap from the Philippines that’s naturally fermented and blended with salt and other seasonings. Used as a sauce, marinade or glaze, the versatile product is an alternative to traditional soy sauce. It contains 72% less sodium than the leading soy sauce brand and is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Whole30 Approved and kosher. A vibrant package with an enticing photo of a stir-fry dish made with the sauce catches shoppers’ attention at the point of sale.

Cooperativa Sacali

Cooperativa Sacali

Suggested retail price: $18.50 per 12-ounce bag

Heirloom Coffee Roasters uses a proprietary culinary roast it dubs the “mirepoix method” to add another layer of flavor to this gourmet coffee. Essentially, the first sip has its own flavor that’s different from the rest of the cup, making the drinking experience unique and layered. This is the company’s first Regenerative Organic Certified coffee, sourced from farms that use regenerative agricultural practices. The 100% paper foodservice coffee packaging is earth-friendlier, too, containing no plastic or metal. To help tell the story, Heirloom Coffee Roasters focuses on store associate education as part of its marketing and promotional efforts.

DeeBee’s Organics Non-Dairy & Organic Gelato Pops

DeeBee’s Organics Non-Dairy & Organic Gelato Pops

Suggested retail price: Starting at $6.99 per 20-count pack of 0.27-fluid-ounce pops

To achieve the creamy taste and mouthfeel of dairy gelato, DeeBee’s Organics uses high-quality ingredients, including coconut milk and organic fruit. The product may have a lot of “frees” — free from dairy, refined sugar, artificial color, artificial flavors and preservatives — but it’s still an indulgence and available in a convenient shelf-stable form for on-the-go noshing. Each colorful package contains 20 pops, and the product comes in mango, pineapple and lime varieties. This sophisticated addition to the DeeBee’s line helped the brand land in the top organic ice pop spot this past summer, according to SPINS market data.

Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO

Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO

Suggested retail price: $11 per 6-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans (prices may vary)

It may be zero in terms of alcohol content, but this offering is a hero for those seeking a low-ABV version of the iconic beer brand’s Lime & Salt brew. Coming in at less than 0.5% alcohol per volume and just 73 calories per can, the beverage fits today’s “damp” lifestyles while delivering on the flavor of the original beer. Additionally, the packaging is designed to appeal to younger fans, based on studies showing that Gen Z consumers shop with their eyes first. Sampling was a big part of the rollout, offered to influencers, members of the media and consumers through events and regional activations.

Filippo Berio Sustainable Select EVOO Line-Hearty Balance and Smooth Harmony

Suggested retail price: $19.99 per 25.3-fluid-ounce bottle

These oils are sourced from fruit raised in sustainably nurtured groves that apply third-party certified integrated farming methods. The fruit is harvested selectively to ensure only fine, ripe olives are chosen. Hearty Balance is highly aromatic and richly complex, with a medium intensity. Grass aromas and a slightly leafy taste make it ideal for bringing depth to fish dishes. Smooth Harmony has hints of fresh grass, artichoke and tomato. It features a slightly spicy aftertaste for finishing meat dishes. QR codes on the bottles trace each oil’s field-to-bottle journey, so consumers can learn about that batch’s olive grove, harvesting and bottling.

Filippo Berio

Filippo Berio Vegan Basil Pesto and Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

Suggested retail price: $3.99 per 6.7-ounce jar

Providing more options in better-for-you (and planet-friendly) eating, these products use tofu to mimic the cheesy taste in traditional Italian pestos. Vegan Basil Pesto emulates the brand’s product created from a traditional Genovese recipe incorporating Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses, while Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Pesto is based on a Sicilian classic featuring Grana Padano. To provide the same taste and texture and maintain protein content, Filippo Berio invested in recipe development and blind taste tests to ensure that the products were comparable to the original versions. They contain only plant-based, dairy-free ingredients, and are certified by The Vegan Society.

Food Club Maple Bacon and Applewood Bacon

Food Club Maple Bacon and Applewood Bacon

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 16-ounce package

Topco’s Food Club is one of the very few private label brands offering bacon in these flavor profiles, providing shoppers with such products at an affordable own-brand price. To maintain extreme freshness, both bacon varieties are vacuum-sealed. Supported by a combination of Food Club in-store and online marketing tools, Applewood Bacon and Maple Bacon are well positioned for cross-promotional opportunities with other Food Club products. Additionally, online Food Club recipe ideas for the Applewood and Maple varieties are helping build performance for the flavored segment in the bacon aisle and for the Food Club brand in general. 

Food Club Carolina Reaper Monterey Jack Cheese

Food Club Carolina Reaper Monterey Jack Cheese

Suggested retail price range: $2.99-$3.49 per 6-ounce package

Free from artificial flavors and certified synthetic colors, Food Club Carolina Reaper Monterey Jack Cheese from Topco is a good source of calcium with the spicy triple bite of jalapeño, habanero and Carolina reaper peppers. It offers a practical, right-priced solution for spicing up meals or snacks. According to Topco, the national spicy cheese segment represents $3.59 million in annual sales, up 15.8% versus last year with own brands No. 1 in the segment. Plus, with slices ( up 21%) and shreds (up 14%) seeing strong growth, Food Club Carolina Reaper Monterey Jack Cheese has proved to be a hot commodity.

Food Club Spiral Sliced Ham

Food Club Spiral Sliced Ham

Suggested retail price: $2.99 per pound

Spiral Sliced Honey Ham, Brown Sugar Ham, Deluxe Honey Glazed Ham and Deluxe Brown Sugar Glazed Ham are all available in natural juices to provide flavorful holiday options at an own-brand price. Festive foil overwraps, color-coded for easy selection based on each flavor profile, encircle each holiday ham. By aggregating Food Club Spiral Sliced Holiday Ham purchases, Topco positioned its members to win on quality, price and selection. Subsequently, Topco member stores were not only able to compete with the national brands, but also with private label brands at larger chain stores. 

Forager Project Honey Alternative Probiotic Cashewmilk Yogurt

Forager Project Honey Alternative Probiotic Cashewmilk Yogurt

Suggested retail price: $6.99 per 24-ounce container

Forager Project Honey Alternative Cashewmilk Yogurt is the first honey-, bee- and dairy-free yogurt. Instead of using real honey, it uses fruit juices and organic cane sugar to replicate honey’s sweet and distinctive flavor, taking bees out of the equation. Adding a honey alternative flavor to Forager’s yogurt lineup allows native pollinators and the planet to thrive and sends a message to consumers that caring for bees equates to caring for the planet. This vegan yogurt is made with cashews that are always organic, ethically sourced and sustainably farmed. Forager’s plant-based yogurt is also free of gluten and soy. 

Fresh Cravings Fire Roasted Salsa

Fresh Cravings Fire Roasted Salsa

Suggested retail price: $3.43 per 14-ounce tub

Fresh Cravings’ versatile salsas feature unique flavor profiles in both taste and texture. With two new flavors, Fire Roasted Red and Fire Roasted Avocado Salsa, Fresh Cravings captures the smoky taste profile that consumers are seeking. Avocado in chilled salsa is rare as it is, but Fresh Cravings ups the ante by using a blend of subtly sweet tropical and creamy Hass avocados to create a unique taste. This is coupled with zesty roasted tomatillos, adding a tangy flavor. Using creative branding that includes fun colors and imagery evoking plants, Fresh Cravings products pop in the produce section, differentiating them from others in the category.

Fresh Press Farms Sunflower Oil-High Oleic

Fresh Press Farms Sunflower Oil-High Oleic

Suggested retail price: $8.99 per 16.4-fluid-ounce bottle

Locally sourced and cold pressed, Fresh Press Farms specifically uses high-oleic sunflower seeds for its oil, which contains healthier monounsaturated fats and lower saturated fats. Fresh Press Farms’ oil is the only sunflower oil certified Heart Healthy by the American Heart Association, and it’s free from fillers or artificial preservatives. Additionally, cold-pressed oils are never overheated and never use chemicals, allowing the company to produce its oil with the highest flavors, aromas and health benefits. For packaging, Fresh Press Farms uses proprietary aluminum bottles that are not only sustainable, but also endlessly recyclable.

Full Circle Market Breakfast Rounds

Full Circle Market Breakfast Rounds

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 15.9-ounce package

According to Mintel, 54% of shoppers are actively looking for better-for-you breakfast items. Available in apple, blueberry or cranberry flavors, Topco’s Full Circle Market Breakfast Rounds now provide shoppers with a convenient choice within the fresh bakery section. Although some shoppers might not intuitively consider shopping the in-store bakery for their healthier breakfast needs, Breakfast Rounds are made with real fruit and offer a good source of fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving. In addition to being a ready-to-go breakfast option, they’re also ideal as a better-for-you afternoon snack. Further, Breakfast Rounds offer a change of pace from traditional bakery offerings.

Gold Standard Ready To Drink Protein Shake

Gold Standard Ready To Drink Protein Shake

Suggested retail price: $8.49 per 4-pack of 11-fluid-ounce cartons

The Gold Standard Ready To Drink Protein Shake offers the same quality as the brand’s 100% Gold Standard Whey protein powder, but in an on-the-go format. The convenient item features 24 grams of protein per serving, 24 essential vitamins and minerals, and only 1 gram of sugar. A 360-degree marketing campaign included influencers across the NIL (name, image and likeness) college athlete space, while the More of You in You campaign featured U.S. pro tennis star Taylor Fritz touting the protein shake as his preferred recovery drink. Additionally, a large sampling program kicked off this summer with Volo Sports, and a fall college sampling program is also scheduled. 

Good Foods Grab & Go Chunky Guacamole

Good Foods Grab & Go Chunky Guacamole

Suggested retail price: $3.99 per 2.75-ounce pack

Grab & Go Chunky Guacamole addresses increased consumer interest in convenient, better-for-you snacks without sacrificing flavor and freshness. Available in a single-serve container and packaged using high-pressure processing (HPP) technology, the product features Good Foods’ Chunky Guacamole paired with corn tortilla chips. It’s Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and gluten-free, and contains about 180 calories. The use of HPP technology to seal in flavor and freshness without the use of preservatives also helps differentiate the product from its closest competitors. Overall, Grab & Go Chunky Guacamole is empowering consumers to feel good about snacking on the go throughout the day.

Good2Grow Snackers

Good2Grow Snackers

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 2-ounce package

Snackers combine fun and nutrition with wholesome ingredients and kid-favorite character tops from Disney, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Comcast Universal and more. The single-serve packages feature better-for-kids ingredients like baked oat-and-wheat crackers in two “kid-approved” flavors — cinnamon and chocolate — while the reclosable lids allow for mess-free, on-the-go snacking. Good2grow’s relationships with its licensed partners means that, after snack time, the product can function as a reusable toy, which represents an ongoing value to parents. Also, the brand’s most engaged consumers can collect its various characters, creating a long-lasting experience for families well beyond Good2grow’s first touchpoint.

Gotham Greens Dips

Gotham Greens Dips

Suggested retail price: $6.49 per 6.5-ounce container

Available in Green Goddess, Spinach Artichoke, Tzatziki and Green Harissa flavors, the Gotham Greens Dips line features various fresh greens and herbs to create herbaceous and bold twists on some well-known dip flavors. Gotham Greens Dips are 100% plant-based, dairy- and gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and never heated. There are also no artificial fillers, flavors, gums or preservatives. While most plant-based dips contain water as the first or second ingredient, Gotham Greens Dips contain a cauliflower-and-chickpea blend for a creamy texture that rivals that of dairy-based products. With its dips, vertical-farming company Gotham Greens is offering complementary products across the store, driving overall brand awareness and cross-purchase.

Gustare Vita Alfredo Macaroni Bowl

Gustare Vita Alfredo Macaroni Bowl

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 14-ounce bowl

Hy-Vee’s private label Gustare Vita Alfredo Macaroni Bowl is the only authentic Italian all-in-one prepared meal in its category. Made with high-quality ingredients sourced directly from Italy, the item surpasses comparable items that are too often filled with preservatives and bland flavors. The entrée not only takes flavor to the next level, but also offers convenience and sustainability. It comes in a compostable bowl, accompanied by a fork, and is ready to eat after a mere 8 minutes in the microwave, making it an easy and affordable solution for busy consumers. It’s performing so well that Hy-Vee is adding two gluten-free pasta options to the line.

Harvest Snaps Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks

Harvest Snaps Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 4.2-ounce bag

Calbee America’s Harvest Snaps Selects brings a new set of health-conscious consumers to the salty snack aisle with its Navy Bean Snacks. The item offers the best of both worlds — better-for-you plant-based nutrition and great taste. With flavors like zesty Loaded Taco, smooth and spicy White Cheddar Jalapeño, and tangy-sweet Honey Dijon, the crunchy snack line is also ideal for those with food allergies. It’s gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly, and doesn’t contain wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, eggs, artificial flavors or preservatives. To maximize taste and nutritional value, Harvest Snaps sources its navy beans whole and mills them in-house, providing a hearty 4-5 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

Hope Foods Hummus

Hope Foods Hummus

Suggested retail price: $4.89 per 8-ounce container

Hope Foods Hummus is made by the first and only dip and spread brand to be Certified Plastic Neutral. By partnering with rePurpose Global, the company ensures the recovery of the equivalent amount of plastic used in its product packaging. Meanwhile, the hummus itself is made from organic and non-GMO ingredients. Hope Foods uses high-pressure processing and cold-pressure technology to maintain a homemade fresh taste without compromising texture or flavor. Its hummus also offers health benefits through the addition of organic flaxseed oil, making it functional and nutritious with a natural source of plant-based omega-3s.

In Good Hands Protein Puffs

In Good Hands Protein Puffs

Suggested retail price: $3.69 per approx. 1-ounce bag

As one of the first milk protein-packed savory snacking options in the chip aisle, In Good Hands Protein Puffs push the limits of better-for-you snacking options. The snack is created by dairy farmers who use the nutritional benefits of milk protein from Real California Milk. Consequently, each gluten-free bag of puffs provides a whopping 12 grams of milk protein, along with only 1 gram of sugar per serving. Designed for grab-and-go convenience, the puffs feature a cheesy, crunchy texture that delivers on flavor, making them a healthier — but still tasty — alternative to other cheesy snack options on the market. 

Jeni’s Biscuits With The Boss Ice Cream

Jeni’s Biscuits With The Boss Ice Cream

Suggested retail price: $12 per pint

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams teamed with Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on Biscuits With The Boss, a limited-edition ice cream inspired by the Emmy award-winning series (and PG’s unofficial favorite TV show) “Ted Lasso.” Referencing the quirky soccer coach’s daily ritual of bringing homemade shortbread cookies for his employer, the salty-sweet offering was packed with shortbread cookie crumbles for a creamy, crumbly eating experience. The most successful launch in Jeni’s history, Biscuits With The Boss garnered considerable attention not only from national media and consumers, but also from the program’s actors themselves, creating a true cultural moment.

Kevin’s Natural Foods Beef Stroganoff

Kevin’s Natural Foods Beef Stroganoff

Suggested retail price: $13.99 per 26-ounce package

A convenient meal ready in just five minutes, Kevin’s Paleo Certified, gluten-and soy-free Beef Stroganoff with no refined sugar pairs the brand’s signature flavorful sauce with ultra-tender sous-vide top sirloin beef and cauliflower pasta that looks and tastes like traditional noodles. The product was promoted via social media as well as traditional public relations efforts and traditional media, bringing new health-conscious shoppers to the category with the promise of healthy eating without compromise. Additionally, the clean packaging stands out in a busy section of the store.

Kind Soft Baked Granola

Kind Soft Baked Granola

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 11-ounce package

Featuring 100% whole grain oats as its top ingredient, Kind Soft Baked Granola has a unique soft and chewy texture, in contrast to the crunchy granola in the brand’s Healthy Grains granola portfolio. The gluten-free, low-sodium product also features such craveable ingredients as dark chocolate chunks, creamy peanut butter and chopped nuts for an indulgent breakfast experience. Soft Baked Granola was supported through a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign encompassing dedicated product and lifestyle assets, paid media and search campaigns, and earned media outreach. There were also specific in-store shippers for the product and a robust digital-shelf presence on Kind’s Amazon page.

La Terra Fina Jalapeño Pepper-Jelly Dip & Spread

La Terra Fina Jalapeño Pepper-Jelly Dip & Spread

Suggested retail price: $5.49 per 10-ounce container

Sweet, tangy and somewhat spicy, this dip blends smooth cream cheese with sweet and sour cherries, cranberries and jalapeño peppers. Key to the versatile item’s success is its fusion of flavors as Asian foods and spices continue to grow in popularity in the United States. Jalapeño Pepper-Jelly Dip & Spread was one of four new flavors launched in spring 2023, with a strong retail distribution plan launched in time for the busy summer entertaining season. Like all La Terra Fina products, Jalapeño Pepper-Jelly Dip & Spread contains no preservatives or artificial colors or flavors and comes in a fully recyclable container.

La Clare Rolled Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese

La Clare Rolled Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese

Suggested retail price: $8.99 per 8-ounce package

Made by the only 100% domestically produced goat cheese brand in the country, La Clare Rolled Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese starts with fresh, local Wisconsin goat milk, delivering a flavor that’s both familiar and appealing to many consumers. La Clare promoted Rolled Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese through its social media accounts, as well as targeted digital advertising to drive awareness to the stores that have the product available for sale. The cheese comes in a clear plastic film that displays the entire log so consumers can see what they’re purchasing, with an easy-peel film for convenience and ease in opening.

LesserEvil Space Balls-Interstellar Cheddar

LesserEvil Space Balls-Interstellar Cheddar

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 7-ounce bag

Furthering LesserEvil’s expansion into kid-friendly offerings, Interstellar Cheddar Space Balls feature nondairy seasoning that adds cheesy flavor to air-puffed whole grain organic corn balls swirled with avocado oil and Himalayan salt. The Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, minimally processed snack offers a better-for-you alternative to a mainstream favorite, while its sustainably sourced ingredients support LesserEvil’s mission to make products that are better for both people and the environment. The brand is supporting Space Balls through various marketing channels, including public relations efforts, social media marketing and advertising strategies. Additionally, the biodegradable packaging features an innovative space-themed design. 

Love Beets Perfectly Pickled Sliced Beets

Love Beets Perfectly Pickled Sliced Beets

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 6.5-ounce package

Created for beet fans and novices alike, Love Beets’ organic Perfectly Pickled Sliced Beets are steam-cooked until tender, peeled, sliced and ready to eat. Boasting a shelf-life guarantee of 36 days, the USA-grown product is a fresh and convenient option for consumers seeking quick, easy and better-for-you solutions. The slightly sweet premium beets can be added to salads, bowls and sandwiches, or just eaten right out of the resealable package. Love Beets’ lineup is found in the refrigerated value-added produce section at mainstream retailers, and it’s the only brand to offer a marinated/pickled beet option in a fresh-pack format.

Marquis Pineapple Passion

Marquis Pineapple Passion

Suggested retail price: $2.91 per 12-fluid-ounce can

Marquis Pineapple Passion is one of the latest additions to the brand’s lineup of lightly caffeinated sparkling functional beverages, amplifying the brand’s commitment to encourage responsible caffeine consumption among consumers. The tropical fruit-forward flavor delivers a balanced lift with just 100 milligrams of caffeine per serving. Offering an organic blend of caffeine from yerba maté, green coffee and green tea, Pineapple Passion delivers 100% of essential B vitamins, four antioxidants and more vitamin C than an orange. Following its winter launch, it quickly became the best-selling Marquis flavor, driven by the unique flavor combination of pineapple and passion fruit. 

McDaniel’s Café Espresso

McDaniel’s Café Espresso

Suggested retail price: $2.49 per 8.83-ounce package

According to Save A Lot, McDaniel’s Café Espresso’s high quality and rich flavor have enabled it to meet — and often beat — national-brand competitors in taste tests. Then there’s the price, which comes in at half of what customers normally pay for national-brand equivalents. Further, the brick pack’s bright, bold colors guarantee that it stands out on the shelf. The rollout of McDaniel’s Café Espresso was part of a complete relaunch of Save A Lot’s ground coffees. To build on the product’s success, the retailer’s category team is looking into creating an instant espresso item as a companion to the current offering.

Nasoya Plantspired Korean-Inspired Sweet Chili Toss’ables

Nasoya Plantspired Korean-Inspired Sweet Chili Toss’ables

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 7-ounce pouch

Nasoya’s Plantspired Korean-Inspired Sweet Chili Toss’ables makes plant-based eating easy for busy consumers. Featuring bite-sized pre-baked tofu cubes marinated in an aromatic sauce, the Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and USDA Certified Organic product contains a hefty 11 grams of plant-based protein per serving and can be added to rice, noodles, salads or stir-fries. Unlike other plant-based proteins that can be intimidating or inaccessible, the product can be enjoyed hot or cold. Sweet Chili Toss’ables were featured prominently on Nasoya’s social channels, which showcased the product’s convenience and versatility. The brand is continuing to develop other plant-based products highlighting Asian-inspired flavors.

Nature’s Premium Fruit Pearls

Nature’s Premium Fruit Pearls

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 9.2-ounce package

This next-generation innovation in frozen fruit offers an all-natural mix of real fruit or fruit and creamy yogurt, backed by the USDA and Smart Snack approved. Suitable for nearly every diet, the gluten-free, low-fat treat contains no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, and has just 65-70 calories per serving. According to manufacturer Citrapac Inc., the product has added incremental and impulse sales to the “boring” frozen fruit category with impulse flavors and convenient servings of an anytime healthy snack. Citrapac has promoted Fruit Pearls through social media, advertising and product sampling, as well as via online and store-level promotions.

Niman Ranch Grass-Fed Pulled Angus Beef

Niman Ranch Grass-Fed Pulled Angus Beef

Suggested retail price: $13.99 per 10-ounce package

Made from 100% grass-fed and -finished Angus beef from Certified Humane independent family ranchers in the United States using no antibiotics or hormones, this convenient product contains just three other natural ingredients — sea salt, vinegar and rosemary — with no sugar or additives. Not only is the beef 100% pasture raised, but the microwaveable packaging is also compostable for a lower environmental footprint. While most comparable retail options are pre-mixed with a barbecue sauce, Niman Ranch omits the sauce, enabling more menu options. The company offers virtual ranch tours via QR codes promoted to consumers through shelf talkers and other merchandising. 

NotChicken Crispy Patties

NotChicken Crispy Patties

Suggested retail price: $7.99 per 12-ounce package of four patties

Made from such ingredients as fava beans, bamboo and peaches, NotChicken is a crispy, juicy plant-based chicken patty made possible by Giuseppe, NotCo’s proprietary AI technology, which analyzes thousands of plants in its database to accurately replicate the taste, texture and even smell of animal-based protein. The launch fills a void in the natural product market by offering an alternative that not only tastes good, but is also better for the planet: The NotChicken production process uses 73% less energy, 86% less water and 73% fewer carbon dioxide emissions than the traditional chicken production process, according to a NotCo internal audit. 

Nudge Coffee Bombs

Nudge Coffee Bombs

Suggested retail price: $4.99 and up per 1.94-ounce container

With Nudge Coffee Bombs, The Whole Coffee Co. has created coffee in confection form. Combining high-quality 100% arabica coffee with cocoa butter and other simple ingredients through a patented process, the company offers all of the benefits of coffee — natural caffeine, antioxidants and fiber — in a thin cane-sugar shell. Additionally, the portable product comes in such tempting flavor profiles as Caramel Macchiato, Vanilla Latte and Hazelnut Crème, all at just 3 grams of sugar per serving. At one large retailer, Nudge drove 22% incrementality in the snack category through basket building by shoppers and converting new consumers to the category.

Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese

Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 6.5-ounce container

Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese provides an alternative to traditional dairy spreads. Crafted with food tech startup Perfect Day using precision fermentation, it delivers the same taste and texture as dairy cream cheese, contains no cholesterol or lactose, and appeals to health- and environmentally conscious consumers who prioritize taste and nutrition. The product line comes in three varieties: Original, Chive & Onion, and Strawberry. Bel Brands USA promoted Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese through a robust marketing and PR campaign, educating consumers about animal-free dairy in tandem with an incentive for those who made the switch.

Nütrl Cranberry Vodka Seltzer Variety Pack

Nütrl Cranberry Vodka Seltzer Variety Pack

Suggested retail price: $16.99 per 8-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans

Anheuser-Busch’s Nütrl Cranberry Vodka Seltzer is made with just three simple ingredients: real vodka, real juice and sparkling water. Containing only 100 calories per serving, the gluten-free adult-beverage line enables consumers to enjoy their No. 1-preferred vodka mixer flavor in a premium ready-to-drink format offering a range of options: Classic Cranberry, Cran Orange, Cran Grapefruit and Cran Apple. To drive brand awareness, A-B invested in media across social, streaming, out-of-home and digital channels, including a national campaign starring “SNL” star Chloe Fineman, and also executed local sampling programs and activations at retail accounts, and local activations through event sponsorships.

Panang Bitchin’ Sauce

Panang Bitchin’ Sauce

Suggested retail price: $6.99 per 8-ounce container

A gluten-free, vegan, plant-based and low-carb product made with raw California almonds and fresh curry paste, Panang Bitchin’ Sauce can be dipped, spread or poured on consumer’ favorite savory foods. Additionally, the product is packaged using high-pressure processing, a sustainable technology that extends the shelf life of the item by four to six months without adding preservatives while reducing potential food waste. In-store demos allowed customers to try the product and engage with the Bitchin’ staff to learn more. The company has also created long-lasting organic relationships with such well-known influencers as Kylie Jenner, Ruby Rose and Heidi Montag.

Paws Happy Life Green Dental Chews Dog Treats

Paws Happy Life Green Dental Chews Dog Treats    

Suggested retail price range: $12.99-$15.99 per 14- to 18-ounce package

Topco’s chewy dog treats promote fresh breath and remove plaque and tartar while also being wheat-free and easily digestible. They come in packages for small, medium and large dogs, and the resealable plastic pouches help ensure freshness. Topco’s product offers all of the benefits of the national brand, along with considerable cost savings, and is supported by online, in-store and in-aisle promotions to help drive awareness and purchase intent.

Pescanova Protein Pasta made from Wild Alaska Pollock

Pescanova Protein Pasta made from Wild Alaska Pollock

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 9-ounce package

Made from responsibly caught, Marine Stewardship Council-certified wild Alaska pollock, Pescanova’s innovative product is currently the only pasta alternative made from seafood on the U.S. market. The gluten-free, low-carbohydrate pasta — which promises no fishy taste — comes fully cooked, heats up in two minutes and contains only 70 calories per serving. It’s available in Garlic Basil, Lemon Pepper and Tomato Basil flavors, and Pescanova is aiming to have 100% of its packaging be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Planters Flavored Cashews

Planters Flavored Cashews

Suggested retail price: $3.99 per 5-ounce package

Planters’ latest nut innovation promises larger-size cashews, a lightly coated texture and a selection of complementary flavors, all offered at a competitive price point for everyday snacking. The flavors —Dill Pickle, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar, and Rosemary & Sea Salt — were all carefully selected based on extensive consumer testing and research. To promote consumer awareness and drive retail sell-through, Planters implemented a comprehensive support strategy that included sampling programs, eye-catching displays, coupons, omnichannel programs and influencer collaborations.

Pork King Good Old-Timey Butterscotch Pork Rinds

Pork King Good Old-Timey Butterscotch Pork Rinds

Suggested retail price: $3.99 per 3-ounce bag

Pork King Good has put a sweet spin on a traditionally savory snack with its Old-Timey Butterscotch Pork Rinds, which as well as being keto-friendly, gluten-free and low in carbohydrates, also promise a nostalgic butterscotch taste with a light and fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. The woman-owned company strategically launches all new flavors online first to its direct-to-consumer audience to test proof of concept, collect product reviews and determine demand for retail availability, and this creative flavor checked all of the boxes.

Raised Gluten Free Cookie Mixes

Raised Gluten Free Cookie Mixes

Suggested retail price: $7.99 per 12-ounce package

Kid-friendly baking products are few and far between, but Raised Gluten Free took the concept a step further by making cookie mixes that also meet a slew of special dietary needs. The mixes, which come in Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate and Confetti varieties, are 100% vegan, Certified Gluten Free and free of the nine top allergens, and the product line contains simple plant-based ingredients like rice flour, cane sugar, sea salt and naturally colored sprinkles. The illustrated step-by-step instructions are easy to follow, and the colorful packaging makes the mixes stand out on the shelf.

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights

$5.99 per 4-ounce bag

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas lent her name and culinary heritage to this innovative variety from The Jonas Brothers’ Rob’s Backstage Popcorn brand. The blend of Indian-inspired flavors used to flavor the popcorn include turmeric, red bell pepper, carrot, onion, cumin and garlic powder, and the finished product is vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. Rob’s launched Mumbai Nights in Walmart and Albertsons/Safeway stores nationwide, and the item is now the company’s top-performing flavor extension.

Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream

Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream    

Suggested retail price: $4.49 per 48-ounce tub

This frozen dessert, a collaboration between Schnuck Markets and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, boasts packaging made to look like a Cardinals jersey and features coated graham pieces made to resemble baseballs. The limited-edition product launch was a major affair, with radio spots by current and former Cardinals players, samplings and autographs by alumni players and team mascot Fredbird, social contests for Schnucks rewards points, in-store signage, and even ice cream socials at the grocer’s corporate office.

Scout Seafood Snacks

Scout Seafood Snacks

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 5.1-ounce cup

Scout is on a mission to expand the audience for seafood by making it more delicious, more convenient and more responsibly sourced. The company’s Seafood Snacks bring convenience and accessibility to premium sustainable seafood, with each variety pairing responsibly sourced yellowfin tuna in olive oil with a crunchy topper that’s inspired by the trending international taste profiles of Chili Crisp, Chile Jalapeño and Za’atar. Each package comes complete with a paperboard mixing bowl, and the entire kit is plastic-free and fully compostable or recyclable.

SE Grocers Party Cubes

SE Grocers Party Cubes

$3.99 per 10-pound package

What’s so innovative about ice, you ask? Southeastern Grocers partnered with Relocalize to introduce Party Cubes, which are manufactured in the world’s first autonomous micro-factory and designed to help eliminate middle-mile logistics to reduce global greenhouse-gas emissions, water waste and plastic pollution. Not only is the super-premium cubed ice made efficiently, locally and on-demand for select stores, but it also offers easier storage and an environmentally conscious and affordable alternative to standard ice products. We hope that answered your question.

SeedWise Soft Baked Grain Free Cookies

SeedWise Soft Baked Grain Free Cookies

Suggested retail price range: $4.99-$5.99 per 2.86-ounce package

These soft-baked, grain-free cookies from SeedWise are free from the top nine food allergens; crafted with a proprietary blend of seed flour consisting of pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and flax seeds; and packed with nutrients. The unique ingredient list underscores the fact that growing seeds requires 20 to 90 times less water than tree nuts, making these cookies an environmentally conscious choice. The company’s internal analysis has proved that, compared with other better-for-you cookies in the same category, its cookies boast superior nutritional profiles while offering a competitive price per package.

Ser!ous Bean Co. Hot Honey Baked Beans

Ser!ous Bean Co. Hot Honey Baked Beans

$1.99 per 15.5-ounce can

Owned and made by Lakeside Foods, Hot Honey Baked Beans from Ser!ous Bean Co. are flavored with real honey and smoked bacon. Taking advantage of two seriously popular flavors, the company takes the cake for being the first hot-honey item in its category. Ser!ous Bean Co. is hoping to generate incremental sales in the category through such methods as organic social media, e-mail communication, dynamic online product listings with retailers, ratings and reviews, and direct-to-consumer availability.

Simply Done Glass Food Storage Containers

Simply Done Glass Food Storage Containers

Suggested retail price range: $3.99-$10.99 for various sizes

Topco’s environmentally friendly glass storage containers can be used for dry storage, refrigerating or freezing leftovers, reheating in the oven or microwave, and many other kitchen needs. Each container comes with a leakproof snap-on lid that holds in freshness and prevents accidental spillage and freezer burn. With five size options, Topco’s containers fill a private label product void while also meeting the needs of eco-focused shoppers.

SimplyV Plant-based Cream Cheese

SimplyV Plant-Based Cream Cheese

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 8-ounce container

SimplyV’s alternative cream cheese is non-GMO and dairy-, gluten- and lactose-free, as well as containing no artificial preservatives, soy or palm oil. The product, which was developed by a small team of artisan cheesemakers with many years of combined plant-based experience, comes in Original, Strawberry, and Onion & Chive varieties and gets its traditional cream cheese flavor and texture from the inclusion of almonds. Additionally, SimplyV is the first company to offer plant-based cream cheese in a baking-bar format.

Smartwater Alkaline with Antioxidant

Smartwater Alkaline with Antioxidant

Suggested retail price: $2.19 per 20-ounce bottle

The latest hydration innovation from The Coca-Cola Co.-owned Smartwater caters to increasing consumer demand for functional beverages. A 9.5 pH level and the addition of selenium help complement active, high-performance lifestyles while also boosting Smartwater’s presence in the alkaline water category. Looking forward, Smartwater plans to expand the sports-cap feature of the water to allow for wider availability and convenience for consumers, and also position it as a hero product at the 2024 Olympic Games to enhance global visibility, brand recognition and sales.

So Good So You Metabolism Citrus Cinnamon Probiotic Shot

So Good So You Metabolism Citrus Cinnamon Probiotic Shot

$3.99 per 1.7-ounce bottle

So Good So You launched this product as the first shot in the cooler focused on metabolic health, to meet a need identified by consumers in the category. The metabolism shot offers five thermogenics: organic ginger juice, organic turmeric juice, organic green tea extract, organic cinnamon and organic cayenne. All of the company’s products are made in a 100% renewable energy-powered, zero-waste manufacturing facility, which diverts more than 94% of its waste from landfills.

Soleil Sparkling Water-Yuzu Citrus

Soleil Sparkling Water-Yuzu Citrus

Suggested retail price: $2.99 per 8-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans

With no other yuzu-flavored sparkling water on the shelves at Albertsons Cos. stores, the company is meeting consumer demand based on the growing popularity of on-trend, emerging flavors. The item was added to several in-store promotional events and featured on the company’s internal website to help get customers excited about the new flavor and understand what yuzu tastes like. The packaging boasts teal and yellow colorways to stand out from similar items on the shelf.

Sweet P’s Churro Donut Bites

Sweet P’s Churro Donut Bites

Suggested retail price: $3.99 per 12-ounce package

A unique product for the perennially popular doughnut category, Topco’s Churro Donut Bites are made in a nut-free facility and offer a fun bite-sized snack. Smaller-format sweet goods continue to grow in popularity year over year, with new offerings like these helping to drive those sales increases. According to Topco, prominent in-store displays are often all that’s needed to quickly move these tiny doughnuts from shelf to table, but the product is also supported by in-store, in-aisle and online marketing tools.

Think! Sweet Treat High Protein Bar-Boston Crème Pie

Think! Sweet Treat High Protein Bar-Boston Crème Pie

Suggested retail price: $9.99 per 10.05-ounce 5-count box

Thanks to dual-layer technology, this Boston Crème Pie-flavored bar from Think! lets consumers treat themselves to a decadent crème layer while taking in 15 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. Best of all, each gluten-free bar contains only 1 gram of sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Think! is known for its mission to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet, and the company continues to build on its public relations, shopper marketing and influencer efforts.

Thrive Market/LesserEvil All About the Elote Organic Popcorn

Thrive Market/LesserEvil All About the Elote Organic Popcorn

Suggested retail price: $2.24 per 4.6-ounce bag

This Thrive Market exclusive, created with LesserEvil, elevates traditional popcorn by using elote, a grilled corn flavor that features peppers, cheeses and spices. The product is being cross-promoted by both brands, and so far it has contributed to 25% of total company revenue tied to Thrive Market’s private label business, according to the e-grocer. In a nod to the environment, the new collection’s packaging is from NEO Plastics, maker of an organic additive that transforms traditional plastic packaging into a sustainable solution made for disposal in landfills.

TopCare Black Elderberry Syrup

TopCare Black Elderberry Syrup

Suggested retail price: $7.99 per 4-fluid-ounce bottle

Consumers can now support their immune systems without emptying their wallets, thanks to this more affordable supplement. TopCare Black Elderberry Syrup is naturally flavored and sugar- and gluten-free. Liquid vitamins are one of the fastest-growing vitamin segments, according to Topco, which reports that the leading national brand’s black elderberry liquid vitamins have experienced a 33% increase in dollar sales recently. Despite this popularity, the segment has been underdeveloped in the own-brand arena. This item gives Topco members a perfect way to break into the category, especially as demand is expected to grow exponentially. Topco is supporting the product with in-store and online marketing tools.

TopCare Foaming Bath Made with Pure Epsom Salt

TopCare Foaming Bath Made with Pure Epsom Salt

Suggested retail price: $3.99 per 34-fluid-ounce bottle

Stressed-out shoppers will appreciate Topco’s value-priced TopCare Foaming Bath Made with Pure Epsom Salt, which comes in two popular scents: relaxing Lavender and invigorating Eucalyptus & Spearmint. Packaged in a blue plastic bottle reminiscent of glass apothecary jars, the bath product brings to mind simpler times and natural remedies. The line is free from parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde donors, and is being supported by in-store and online marketing tools. Repurchase intent for Foaming Bath continues to be highly positive, according to Topco.

TopCare Verisol Collagen

TopCare Verisol Collagen

Suggested retail price: $9.99 per 90-tablet bottle

Formulated to support hair, skin, nails, joints and bones, TopCare Verisol Collagen contains 60 milligrams of vitamin C for optimized collagen synthesis, according to Topco. Similar to leading brands but with a more affordable price tag, the dietary supplement comes in an easy-to-swallow caplet. The collagen segment is poised to grow 69% in the coming years, Topco notes, so retailers should consider adding this item not only to increase their own-brand sales, but also to have a sustained presence in the category for years to come. Topco is supporting the product with in-store and online marketing tools.

Vinaforé Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinaforé Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Suggested retail price: $21.99 per 25-fluid-ounce bottle 

Within the first six months of its launch, Albertsons’ Vinaforé Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon has been one of its most successful private label wine launches ever. In fact, the product has begun to amass a following, and Albertsons is looking to drive even more engagement by using an online landing page and including the wine in its playbook for focus items during peak buying seasons. In contrast to most national brands, the front label of the wine features a wealth of information, including its age (complete with barrel type and length of time), tasting notes, varietal composition and vineyard influence, as well as a master-of-wine signature of approval.

Vital Farms Restorative Eggs

Vital Farms Restorative Eggs

Suggested retail price: $9.99 per 12-egg 24-ounce carton

Available exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations, Vital Farms Restorative Eggs take agricultural standards to the next level. These eggs are produced on a core group of regenerative farms employing a comprehensive suite of regenerative agriculture practices and advised by experts. Meanwhile, consumers can go to Vital Farms’ website and type in the name of the farm printed on the side of the egg carton to view a 360-degree video about the farm and its hens. Vital Farms has supported the product with media events, coupon mailings and a social media program, and the company is looking to expand to other natural retailers in the near future.

Wahlburgers Drumstick Lollipops

Wahlburgers Drumstick Lollipops

Suggested retail price: $11.99 per 48-ounce bag

Move over chicken wings — Wahlburgers’ ready-to-cook Chicken Drumstick Lollipops are the latest sensation in handheld poultry products. The company has patented the item and envisions applications for it in both the frozen case (as it’s currently sold) and the full-service deli. The lollipop makes use of the chicken drumstick — an item that traditionally has had little demand and excess supply — yet processes it in a way that is more appealing than traditional drumsticks. Wahlburgers is cross-promoting Drumstick Lollipops with the rest of its popular portfolio of sauces and burgers, and is heavily relying on social media promotion and influencer marketing to reach out to more consumers.

Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Salt-Free Steak Seasoning

Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Salt-Free Steak Seasoning

Suggested retail price: $4.99 per 2.6-ounce bottle

Consumers who need to watch their sodium intake will appreciate this flavorful organic steak seasoning from The Watkins Co. The Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling line has quickly become the No. 3 organic grilling brand in the category, according to the company, and Salt-Free Steak Seasoning offers a special blend designed to enhance steak’s natural flavor. The product is also Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher. Watkins supported the launch through an integrated mix of traditional and digital marketing and retailer-specific activations to drive sell-through at both brick-and-mortar and online retailers.

Watkins Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice

Watkins Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice

Suggested retail price: $6.99 per 2.6-ounce bottle

With peak pumpkin spice season fast approaching, retailers should consider stocking this better-for-you seasoning to expand options for their customers. Watkins Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice stands out because it’s kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified and certified organic by QAI, as well as containing no dyes, high-fructose corn syrup or MSG. The spice is ideal for pies, bread, cookies, pancakes or even beverages. It has been supported through an integrated mix of traditional and digital marketing and retailer-specific activations.

Wild Harvest Almond Cranberry Rice Clusters

Wild Harvest Almond Cranberry Rice Clusters

Suggested retail price range: $3.99-$5.99 per 3-ounce package

Wild Harvest Almond Cranberry Rice Clusters is one of the newest additions to a growing line of better-for-you options from United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) These rice clusters are made with sweetened dried cranberries, pink Himalayan salt, puffed rice and dry-roasted almonds. They’re also gluten-free and certified non-GMO, and made without artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. UNFI supported the launch with tailored outreach to trade and consumer media outlets, as well as with social media. The company hopes to expand the product’s retail presence in the near future.

Wildwonder Pineapple Paradise Prebiotic + Probiotic Sparkling Drink

Wildwonder Pineapple Paradise Prebiotic + Probiotic Sparkling Drink

Suggested retail price: $3.49 per 12-fluid-ounce can

Combining a grandmother’s wisdom and the freshness of a California fruit stand, Pineapple Paradise Prebiotic + Probiotic Sparkling Drink is Wildwonder’s latest beverage to feature both live probiotics and prebiotic fiber. The refreshing drink, packaged in a slim, colorful can, was inspired by the Chinese healing tonics that founder Rosa Li’s grandmother brewed for her as a child. It features a mix of pineapple and tangerine juices, Szechuan peppercorn, and cinnamon. Sweetened with monk fruit, the beverage contains only 6 grams of sugar and 35 calories per serving. The company is promoting it through digital marketing, earned media and VIP giftings. Following an exclusive distribution with Sprouts Farmers Market, Wildwonder plans to roll the beverage out to additional retail accounts.

Woodstock Red Lentil and Eggplant Ravioli

Woodstock Red Lentil and Eggplant Ravioli

Suggested retail price:$10.99 per 20-ounce package

Woodstock Red Lentil and Eggplant Ravioli gives consumers a simple yet healthy vegan meal solution that contains premium restaurant-quality ingredients. Produced in Italy, the ravioli is USDA Certified Organic and stuffed with a hearty roasted eggplant filling. Unlike many other frozen pastas in the category, this ravioli is made with no artificial colors or flavors. United Natural Foods Inc. supported the product’s launch with tailored outreach to trade and consumer media outlets, as well as with social media ads and influencer activations. The company plans to continue building its Woodstock frozen pasta line by expanding its retail presence and launching new products where applicable.

Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix

Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix

Suggested retail price: $5.48 per 16-ounce bag

Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard bring the bold flavors of New Orleans to a classic pretzel stick form. This snack from Zapp’s —previously known for its chips — was launched earlier this year with a second-line parade in New Orleans’ famous French Quarter neighborhood, followed by a social media giveaway. The Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix have resulted in a positive impact not only on the Zapp’s brand, but also on the category as a whole, with flavored pretzels up 24% versus a year ago, according to parent company Utz Brands Inc. Look for more flavors soon.

Yasso Vanilla Bean Poppables

Yasso Vanilla Bean Poppables

Suggested retail price:$6.49 per 6.84-fluid-ounce package

Coinciding with a packaging redesign and a reduced product size, Poppables has added Vanilla Bean Poppables to its indulgent snacking lineup. These small snacks with big flavor feature bite-sized frozen Greek yogurt covered in a crunchy dark chocolatey shell. At just 35 calories per Poppable and with no artificial ingredients, consumers will feel tempted to snack on them by the handful. Also, thanks to the new resealable bags and a slightly smaller product size, consumers now have 50% more food to snack on. Yasso created unique ad spots that ran across broadcast TV and streaming and digital platforms. The company also invested in customer marketing tactics at key retailer accounts and made use of social media and influencers.

Zoup! Good, Really Good Soups

Zoup! Good, Really Good Soups

Suggested retail price: $5.99 per 16-ounce jar

Just in time for the start of autumn, Zoup! Good, Really Good Soups provide heat-and-eat varieties that are complex yet comforting, inspired yet familiar. For example, Chicken and Riced Cauliflower Soup combines a savory chicken broth with classic herbs and spices, a traditional mirepoix, white meat, and low-carb riced cauliflower. Meanwhile, the company’s Spicy Chicken ‘Chilada Soup brings together a zesty mix of tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, onion and chili pepper. Each of Zoup!’s five soups features high-quality ingredients with no artificial ingredients, preservatives or GMOs. The Zoup! brand got its start in the restaurant industry, and the company has built on its experience with a PR campaign, podcast advertising, influencer partnerships and retail promotions. 

