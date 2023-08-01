The Fresh Market Rolls Out All Things Pumpkin in August

The crisp autumn air may not be here yet, but that isn’t stopping The Fresh Market, Inc. from debuting its fall-themed products. In an effort to get ahead of the retail rush of pumpkin-flavored everything, the specialty grocer has started to introduce a wide array of fall-inspired offerings — many of which are exclusive to its stores — on Aug. 1 and will continue to roll out products throughout August, September and October.
The fall products include:
- The Fresh Market Pumpkin Spice Coffee
- The Fresh Market Pecan Pie Coffee
- The Fresh Market Gummy Pumpkins
- The Fresh Market Pumpkin Spice and Spooky Drizzle Pretzels
- The Fresh Market White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Almonds
- The Fresh Market Pumpkin Pecan Granola
- Rao’s Homemade Red Wine Marinara
- Nightingale Apple Cider Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Hallow-Boo Bark
- Lesser Evil Pumpkin Spice Organic Popcorn
- Graeter’s Pumpkin Ice Cream
- Van Leeuwen Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream
- Tèo Spiced Pear & Brandy Gelato
- Pechkeks Misfortune Cookies
- Pumpkin beer
- Spellbound Pinot Noir
- Ghost Pines Red Blend
Private label fall-themed products feature an all-new look with the debut of new packaging that reflects the vibrant colors and flavors of the autumn harvest.
The Fresh Market is also celebrating the fall season with a special promotion. Running Aug. 2 - Aug. 8, customers who buy $50 or more in gift cards for Dick's Sporting Goods, Lululemon, Academy Sports, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's or Subway will receive a $10 The Fresh Market register coupon to be used on a future purchase, valid for seven days.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. In 2022, Cencosud completed the acquisition of 67% of the shares of The Fresh Market Holdings Inc., with Apollo Global Management and other shareholders retaining 33% of the shares. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.